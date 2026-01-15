Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Postponed: Refunds Delayed To January 15, Listing On January 19, GMP Today

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment: The Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) IPO, a subsidiary of Coal India, made a huge splash in the market with its phenomenal demand during the subscription period. The lucky ones are the investors who can’t wait to see the results! Checking your allotment status is simple, just visit BSE, NSE, or the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies. The suspense is the same for both professional investors and novice bidders, and the thrill is overwhelming. So grab your devices, keep refreshing those screens, and discover whether you’ve secured a piece of this highly popular IPO before anyone else!

Key Bharat Coking Coal IPO Dates to Watch

Mark your calendars! Refunds and share credits hit your accounts on Thursday, January 15, 2026, while the big listing day is set for Monday, January 19, 2026. Keep your screens ready, your demat account might just get a VIP delivery of BCCL shares!

The date before was 14 January, but it is now changed due to the nse stock market holiday today.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscription Details

Total subscription: 146.87 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 310.81 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 258.16 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 49.33 times

Employee quota: 5.18 times

Shareholder quota: 87.29 times

The ₹1,071-crore IPO generated demand of nearly ₹1.17 lakh crore.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Key Details

Category Details Price Band ₹21–23 per share Lot Size 600 shares and multiples thereof Issue Type Offer for Sale by Coal India; proceeds go to the promoter, not the company GMP (Grey Market Premium) ₹13.85 above the issue price of ₹23 Estimated Listing Price ₹36.85 Premium Over Issue Price 60% Subscription Period January 9–13, 2026 Allotment Date January 14, 2026 Listing Date January 19, 2026 on BSE and NSE

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Rises

The BCCL IPO is not going unnoticed. Today’s GMP has skyrocketed ₹13.85 above the ₹23 issue price, implying an expected listing of ₹36.85. That’s a gigantic 60% premium! Investors, get ready, this IPO is definitely on the fast track before hitting the stock market.

