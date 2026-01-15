Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Postponed: Refunds Delayed To January 15, Listing On January 19, GMP Today

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment: The Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) IPO, a subsidiary of Coal India, made a huge splash in the market with its phenomenal demand during the subscription period. The lucky ones are the investors who can’t wait to see the results! Checking your allotment status is simple, just visit BSE, NSE, or the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies. The suspense is the same for both professional investors and novice bidders, and the thrill is overwhelming. So grab your devices, keep refreshing those screens, and discover whether you’ve secured a piece of this highly popular IPO before anyone else!
Key Bharat Coking Coal IPO Dates to Watch
Mark your calendars! Refunds and share credits hit your accounts on Thursday, January 15, 2026, while the big listing day is set for Monday, January 19, 2026. Keep your screens ready, your demat account might just get a VIP delivery of BCCL shares!
The date before was 14 January, but it is now changed due to the nse stock market holiday today.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscription Details
Total subscription: 146.87 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 310.81 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 258.16 times
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 49.33 times
Employee quota: 5.18 times
Shareholder quota: 87.29 times
The ₹1,071-crore IPO generated demand of nearly ₹1.17 lakh crore.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Price Band
|₹21–23 per share
|Lot Size
|600 shares and multiples thereof
|Issue Type
|Offer for Sale by Coal India; proceeds go to the promoter, not the company
|GMP (Grey Market Premium)
|₹13.85 above the issue price of ₹23
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹36.85
|Premium Over Issue Price
|60%
|Subscription Period
|January 9–13, 2026
|Allotment Date
|January 14, 2026
|Listing Date
|January 19, 2026 on BSE and NSE
Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Rises
The BCCL IPO is not going unnoticed. Today’s GMP has skyrocketed ₹13.85 above the ₹23 issue price, implying an expected listing of ₹36.85. That’s a gigantic 60% premium! Investors, get ready, this IPO is definitely on the fast track before hitting the stock market.
