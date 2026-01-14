LIVE TV
Bharat Coking Coal IPO (BCCL) Allotment Status: Step-by-Step Guide To Check On NSE, BSE & KFin Technologies

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment on January 14, 2026; investors can check status via NSE, BSE, or KFin Tech. IPO heavily oversubscribed, strong grey market premium, proceeds to Coal India.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 14, 2026 13:59:44 IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Day: The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has been completed successfully, and the allotment results now await the investors’ anxious anticipation, to be announced on January 14, 2026.

The allotment status can be conveniently checked at the NSE, BSE, or through KFin Technologies, the registrar, by means of your application number, PAN, or Demat details. The IPO was very well received by all categories: retail, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and employees, which proves the strong interest of the investors. Due to a price band of ₹21–23 per share and an expected grey market premium indicating a possible 60% gain at listing, this IPO has drawn the attention of the market very strongly.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: How to Check BCCL IPO Allotment Status- Step-By-Guide

On NSE:

  1. Visit NSE IPO allotment page
  2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details
  3. Choose symbol: BCCL
  4. Enter PAN & Application Number -> Submit

On BSE:

  1. Visit BSE IPO allotment page
  2. Select issue type: Equity -> BCCL
  3. Enter Application Number or PAN -> “I am not a robot” -> Search

On KFin Technologies:

  1. Visit KFin Tech IPO status
  2. Select Bharat Coking Coal Limited -> Enter Application Number / PAN -> Submit

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Subscription, Price Band, GMP & Objectives at a Glance

Category Details
IPO Subscription Highlights
Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 310.81x subscribed
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 258.02x subscribed
Retail Investors 49.25x subscribed
Employee Quota 5.17x subscribed
Shareholder Quota 87.20x subscribed
Overall IPO Subscription 146.80x
Total IPO Size ₹1,071 crore; Demand: ₹1.17 lakh crore
Price Band & Lot Size Price Band: ₹21–23 per share
Lot Size: 600 shares
IPO Type Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India Ltd. – all proceeds go to the promoter; no fresh issuance for BCCL
GMP & Listing Premium Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹13.85
Expected Listing Price: ₹36.85 (~60% premium over ₹23)
IPO Objective / Use of Funds Broaden ownership
Enhance liquidity
Support PSU disinvestment goals
Employee reservation: 2.33 crore shares for retention

BCCL Financial Snapshot

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 1:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS