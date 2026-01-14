Bharat Coking Coal IPO (BCCL) Allotment Status: Step-by-Step Guide To Check On NSE, BSE & KFin Technologies

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Day: The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has been completed successfully, and the allotment results now await the investors’ anxious anticipation, to be announced on January 14, 2026.

The allotment status can be conveniently checked at the NSE, BSE, or through KFin Technologies, the registrar, by means of your application number, PAN, or Demat details. The IPO was very well received by all categories: retail, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and employees, which proves the strong interest of the investors. Due to a price band of ₹21–23 per share and an expected grey market premium indicating a possible 60% gain at listing, this IPO has drawn the attention of the market very strongly.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: How to Check BCCL IPO Allotment Status- Step-By-Guide

On NSE:

Visit NSE IPO allotment page Select Equity & SME IPO bid details Choose symbol: BCCL Enter PAN & Application Number -> Submit

On BSE:

Visit BSE IPO allotment page Select issue type: Equity -> BCCL Enter Application Number or PAN -> “I am not a robot” -> Search

On KFin Technologies:

Visit KFin Tech IPO status Select Bharat Coking Coal Limited -> Enter Application Number / PAN -> Submit

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Subscription, Price Band, GMP & Objectives at a Glance

Category Details IPO Subscription Highlights Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 310.81x subscribed Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 258.02x subscribed Retail Investors 49.25x subscribed Employee Quota 5.17x subscribed Shareholder Quota 87.20x subscribed Overall IPO Subscription 146.80x Total IPO Size ₹1,071 crore; Demand: ₹1.17 lakh crore Price Band & Lot Size Price Band: ₹21–23 per share

Lot Size: 600 shares IPO Type Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India Ltd. – all proceeds go to the promoter; no fresh issuance for BCCL GMP & Listing Premium Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹13.85

Expected Listing Price: ₹36.85 (~60% premium over ₹23) IPO Objective / Use of Funds Broaden ownership

Enhance liquidity

Support PSU disinvestment goals

Employee reservation: 2.33 crore shares for retention

BCCL Financial Snapshot

