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Home > Business News > Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 30, 2026 12:11:17 IST

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Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

 Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 28: She is a young motivational speaker, TEDx speaker, author, and entrepreneur. She has made the nation proud by presenting Indian culture on international platforms across Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Through her impactful talks on Indian philosophy, the universal teachings of the Ramayana, and contemporary issues like mobile addiction, she captivated global audiences.

During her recent international tour, Bhavika delivered several key lectures in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, and other institutions. At the Busan University of Foreign Studies in South Korea, she addressed the topic “Indian Philosophy for Modern Life.” Her lecture was translated into the Korean by Professor Mr. Sarjan Kumar. Students and scholars present at the event appreciated her insights. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) also highlighted her achievement on its Official online  platform, and she was honored by the Chairman Mr. Soon Seol Lee during the program.

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In Japan, Bhavika delivered an inspiring talk on “Universal Teachings of the Ramayana” at a Hindu temple in Bando, near Tokyo. The enthusiasm of the local audience towards the Indian culture was clearly visible. During Holi celebrations, Japanese artists were seen dancing to Bollywood songs, reflecting their growing connection and interest with Indian traditions.

Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

In Taiwan’s capital Taipei, at Sabka Temple, she spoke on the topic “Ramayana in the 21st Century.” Her thoughts strongly reinforced the global relevance of Indian culture. On this occasion, the temple’s founder Mr. Andy Singh honored her with a symbol of India-Taiwan friendship.

Notably, Bhavika Maheshwari has previously made her mark as one of the youngest spiritual speakers at the Oxford University Hindu Society in the United Kingdom. At a young age, her powerful oratory on Indian culture, ethics, and modern values has earned her a distinct global identity.

Bhavika has participated in over 500 programme across India and internationally, including in Indonesia, Ireland, Scotland, and London. Through her ideas and spiritual perspective, she has given Indian cultural heritage a renewed global recognition.

Her achievement is not just a personal milestone but a matter of pride for Surat, Gujarat, and the entire country. Representing Indian culture on global platforms at such a young age, she has proven that India’s new generation is building a strong identity on the world stage.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

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Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact
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