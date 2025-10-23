LIVE TV
Home > Business > BHP flags 'difficult decisions' ahead for Australian metallurgical coal business

BHP flags 'difficult decisions' ahead for Australian metallurgical coal business

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 05:39:57 IST

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group said on Thursday it would be forced to take 'difficult decisions' for its metallurgical coal business in Australia if there were no regulatory changes to support it. "Without change, there's without doubt going to be more difficult decisions that are going to be made," CEO Mike Henry said at the miner's annual general meeting. BHP last month said it would suspend operations and cut 750 jobs at a Queensland coking coal mine it shares with a unit of Mitsubishi, blaming low prices and high state government royalties that have dented its returns. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:39 AM IST
