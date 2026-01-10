Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Bihar Bhumi: The Bihar government has given farmers a final window to complete their Farmer ID registration under the Agri Stack initiative. The deadline has been extended till today, January 10, 2026, offering one last day for eligible farmers to enrol and secure access to various central and state welfare schemes.

Agri Stack Registration Deadline Extended

The extension was announced by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Friday. He said the move was aimed at ensuring that no farmer is deprived of the benefits of government schemes due to missed registration. The earlier deadline of January 9 has now been pushed to January 10, giving farmers additional time to complete the process.

Farmers can register for their Farmer ID at any Common Service Centre (CSC) across the state. The process is designed to be simple and accessible, especially for those in rural areas.

Why Farmer ID Registration Is Important

The Farmer ID will act as a unified digital identity for farmers, linking details related to land records, subsidies, and agriculture-related schemes. Benefits under programmes such as PM Kisan Yojana will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts through this system.

Only registered and eligible farmers will be able to access benefits offered by the Agriculture Department in the future, making timely registration crucial.

Documents Required For Registration

To complete the Farmer ID registration, farmers are required to visit Agriculture Department camps or CSC centres with their Aadhaar card, mobile number, and land revenue receipt. Officials will assist them in completing the registration smoothly.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha reiterated that ensuring maximum coverage of farmers under welfare schemes remains a key priority of the state government. He urged all eligible farmers to use the extended deadline and complete their registration without delay.

