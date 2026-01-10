LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Bihar Bhumi: The Bihar government has given farmers a final window to complete their Farmer ID registration under the Agri Stack initiative. The deadline has been extended till today, January 10, 2026, offering one last day for eligible farmers to enrol and secure access to various central and state welfare schemes.

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply (Pic Credits: X)
Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 10, 2026 11:00:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Bihar Bhumi: The Bihar government has given farmers a final window to complete their Farmer ID registration under the Agri Stack initiative. The deadline has been extended till today, January 10, 2026, offering one last day for eligible farmers to enrol and secure access to various central and state welfare schemes.

You Might Be Interested In

Agri Stack Registration Deadline Extended

The extension was announced by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Friday. He said the move was aimed at ensuring that no farmer is deprived of the benefits of government schemes due to missed registration. The earlier deadline of January 9 has now been pushed to January 10, giving farmers additional time to complete the process.

Farmers can register for their Farmer ID at any Common Service Centre (CSC) across the state. The process is designed to be simple and accessible, especially for those in rural areas.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Farmer ID Registration Is Important

The Farmer ID will act as a unified digital identity for farmers, linking details related to land records, subsidies, and agriculture-related schemes. Benefits under programmes such as PM Kisan Yojana will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts through this system.

Only registered and eligible farmers will be able to access benefits offered by the Agriculture Department in the future, making timely registration crucial.

Documents Required For Registration

To complete the Farmer ID registration, farmers are required to visit Agriculture Department camps or CSC centres with their Aadhaar card, mobile number, and land revenue receipt. Officials will assist them in completing the registration smoothly.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha reiterated that ensuring maximum coverage of farmers under welfare schemes remains a key priority of the state government. He urged all eligible farmers to use the extended deadline and complete their registration without delay.

READ MORE: India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries On Top With Other Refiners Poised For Opportunity As US Opens The Tap

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 11:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Agri Stack RegistrationAgriculture Welfare SchemesBihar BhumiBihar Farmer IDBihar Farmers SchemeFarmer ID DeadlinePM Kisan Yojana

RELATED News

India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries On Top With Other Refiners Poised For Opportunity As US Opens The Tap

Delhi Property Bazar Emerges as a Trusted Real Estate Hub in West Delhi Through Its Official Instagram Platform

Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For India’s Biggest Listing In 2026 As Valuation Hits $180 Billion

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Sahi Unveils Scalper 2.0 — A High-Performance Upgrade Built with Traders, For Real Markets

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

BCCI Breaks Silence On ‘Adamant’ Bangladesh Request To Relocate T20 World Cup Games, Says ‘Not Our Domain’

Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma Light Up Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben’s Sangeet In Udaipur With Energetic Thumkas | Watch VIRAL Video

Parasakthi Movie Review: ‘Dreams Big but Falls Short’ Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions, Second Half Draws Heavy Criticism

Who Is The Actress With Yash In The Viral Intimate Hot Car Scene? Not Natalie Burn, She Is..

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

Trump Slashes Credit Card Rates: 10% Cap Effective January 20, Fulfilling Campaign Promise As Banks Scramble

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Sets New Benchmark In MI-W vs RCB-W, Moves Past Shafali Verma

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply
Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply
Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply
Bihar Farmer ID Registration: Agri Stack Deadline Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply

QUICK LINKS