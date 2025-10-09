LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 18:31:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

By Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshifumi Takemoto TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan should be cautious about raising interest rates again as the economy is still fragile, said Etsuro Honda, a close economic adviser to Sanae Takaichi, who is likely to become the country's next prime minister. "Japan is at a delicate stage right now, where the long-standing deflationary mindset is gradually giving way to a more positive inflationary outlook," Etsuro Honda, who advises Takaichi on economic policy, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. Pointing to a recent surge in Japanese stock markets that has been partly driven by optimism that Takaichi will promote economic stimulus policies, Honda said her election as the new leader of the ruling party has created positive momentum. "I genuinely hope they (the BOJ) don't raise rates now," he said. But he emphasised that monetary policy decisions rest with the central bank. "There's a growing sense that the timing may be approaching when another rate hike could be tolerated," he said. "Whether that's in December or January is still unclear. At the very least, Takaichi appears to be taking a cautious stance." Honda, a former special adviser to the cabinet, was an architect of the "Abenomics" stimulus policies that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe deployed in 2013 – a mix of bold monetary easing, flexible fiscal policy and reform which helped the economy escape more than a decade of deflation but ran up the government's massive debt. The ruling party's pick of Takaichi, a long-time advocate of Abenomics, as its head last week puts her on course to become Japan's prime minister, which has driven stocks higher and pushed down the yen as investors balance the prospects of more stimulus with higher government debt and pressure on the BOJ to hold off on more rate rises. Totan Research/ICAP expectations for an end-October BOJ hike have fallen to 27%. Expectations for a hike in December are 44%. While slower monetary tightening could further weaken the yen, which could in turn accelerate inflation and weigh on consumption, Honda said a moderate decline in the yen is good for the economy when it is in a recovery phase. "As inflation expectations remain moderate, a sharp depreciation beyond 155 yen to the dollar is unlikely," he said. The Japanese currency touched 153 per dollar on Thursday, levels last seen in February. It has fallen more than 3.8% for the week. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Kim Coghill)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 6:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

TCS Q2 Result: Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore, Why The Dividend & AI Are Creating A Huge Buzz?
Google $10B Bet On Vizag: 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Change Andhra Pradesh’s Future
Women Startups Win Prizes Worth ₹11 Lakh at TiE Women – Rajasthan Chapter Competition.
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Close Strong; Top Gainers Include Tata Steel and HCL Tech
Gold, Silver, and Base Metals on Fire: Are We Entering a Commodity Supercycle? Here’s What You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

5 pros of taking up swimming in retirement – and how to get started
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
Recipe: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 10, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On By Updating Yourself
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
‘Not A Normal Case’: Lawyer Of Karisma Kapoor’s Children Calls Priya Sachdeva ‘Cinderella Stepmom’ Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle
Little Boy’s ‘Separation Anxiety’ Shockingly Turns Out To Be The World’s Deadliest Brain Tumour, Tragic End Stuns Everyone
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

QUICK LINKS