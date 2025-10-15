BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest

LG Electronics India Share Price Soars on Market Debut

LG Electronics made a spectacular entry into the stock market on October 14, 2025, with its share price surging for the second day in a row. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares debuted at ₹1,710.10, an impressive 50% premium over the issue price. By the close of trading, the price remained strong at ₹1,689.90, marking a 48.23% gain.

Over on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the excitement was just as high. Shares opened at ₹1,715 and even touched ₹1,736.40 during the day, a remarkable 52.31% increase. The stock closed at ₹1,689.40, still up 48.19% from the issue price.

What does this mean for investors? LG Electronics’ market capitalization soared past ₹1,14,671.81 crore, signaling robust investor confidence and a promising future for the company. Keep an eye on this rising star!

LG ELECTRONIC SHARE PRICE

IPO Details and Subscription