BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here's What You Need to Know Before You Invest

BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here's What You Need to Know Before You Invest

LG Electronics India Share Price: LG Electronics soared over 50% on its IPO debut, with massive demand and bullish analyst ratings. Investors eye long-term growth, but caution is advised amid potential short-term price volatility.

LG Electronics Share Price Soars 51% From IPO
LG Electronics Share Price Soars 51% From IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 15, 2025 12:52:19 IST

BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest

LG Electronics India Share Price Soars on Market Debut

LG Electronics made a spectacular entry into the stock market on October 14, 2025, with its share price surging for the second day in a row. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares debuted at ₹1,710.10, an impressive 50% premium over the issue price. By the close of trading, the price remained strong at ₹1,689.90, marking a 48.23% gain.

Over on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the excitement was just as high. Shares opened at ₹1,715 and even touched ₹1,736.40 during the day, a remarkable 52.31% increase. The stock closed at ₹1,689.40, still up 48.19% from the issue price.

What does this mean for investors? LG Electronics’ market capitalization soared past ₹1,14,671.81 crore, signaling robust investor confidence and a promising future for the company. Keep an eye on this rising star!

LG ELECTRONIC SHARE PRICE

LG ELECTRONIC SHARE PRICE

IPO Details and Subscription

LG Electronics’ IPO was a blockbuster, oversubscribed a jaw-dropping 54 times! Valued at ₹11,607 crore, this massive Offer For Sale priced between ₹1,080 and ₹1,140 per share saw insane demand, especially from employees, proving deep internal faith in the company’s future. This was no ordinary listing!

Analyst Opinions And Investment Outlook On LG Electronics India Share Price

  • Analysts generally bullish, recommending “Buy” ratings based on:
    • Attractive valuations despite the premium.
    • Market leadership in TVs, refrigerators, washing machines.
    • Robust financials with strong revenue and profit growth.
    • Growth potential fueled by India’s demographics and rising disposable incomes.
    • Strategic initiatives like localization and new manufacturing facilities.

LG Electronics India Share Price: Brokerage Ratings And Price Targets

Brokerage Rating Price Target (₹) Potential Upside from IPO Price
Emkay Buy 2,050 80%
Motilal Oswal Buy 1,800 58%
Nomura Buy 1,800 58%
PL Capital Buy 1,780 56%
Antique Buy 1,725 51%
ICICI Securities Buy 1,700 49%

LG Electronics India Share Price: Thinking About Investing in LG Electronics? Here’s What You Need to Know!

Wow, LG Electronics just had a blockbuster IPO debut, shares shot up over 50%!

If you’re feeling the FOMO (fear of missing out), you’re not alone. With a market cap topping ₹1.14 lakh crore and crazy high demand (54 times oversubscribed!), investors and employees alike are buzzing about this stock.

So the biggest question comes up for everyone watching is, SHOULD YOU JUMP IN OR NOT?

Here’s the scoop: analysts are mostly shouting “Buy!” thanks to LG’s strong grip on India’s electronics market and big growth plans. Plus, India’s rising middle class means more people want premium gadgets.

But hold up: don’t go all in just yet. That 50% price jump might mean some investors will cash out soon, causing some ups and downs. If you got shares in the IPO, think about locking in some profits but keep a few for the long haul.

New to this? Watch for a dip, it might be your golden ticket in.

Ready to ride the LG wave? Just remember: smart investing means mixing excitement with a little caution!

(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:46 PM IST
BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest

BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest
BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest
BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest
BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest
QUICK LINKS