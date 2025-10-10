BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

HOUSTON (Reuters) -BP has won its arbitration case against Venture Global over the U.S. supplier's failure to deliver liquefied natural gas under a long-term contract that was due to start in late 2022, Venture Global said on Thursday. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston, Stephanie Kelly in London and Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Nathan Crooks, Rod Nickel)

