Home > Business > BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 10, 2025 02:13:02 IST

BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

HOUSTON (Reuters) -BP has won its arbitration case against Venture Global over the U.S. supplier's failure to deliver liquefied natural gas under a long-term contract that was due to start in late 2022, Venture Global said on Thursday. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston, Stephanie Kelly in London and Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Nathan Crooks, Rod Nickel)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:13 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes

