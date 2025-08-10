Brace Yourself: Indian Equities Set For Turbulent Ride As Export Blues Loom Amid US Tariff Spat — Will Markets Sink Further?

Market Mayhem: Indian Equities Brace for Another Rocky Week Amid US Tariff Turmoil

Here we go again—another nerve-wracking week ahead for us traders as Indian equity markets prepare for a wild ride. After six straight weeks of watching the Sensex and Nifty take a nosedive, it feels like the bottom keeps slipping away. The Sensex closed at 79,857.79, down 1.01%, and the Nifty dropped 1.20% to 24,363.30. Just when we thought things couldn’t get worse, along comes the shocker—US President Donald Trump slapping a whopping 50% tariff on Indian goods. If you’re in export-heavy sectors, you probably felt that punch right in the gut. Now, here we are, trying to make sense of what’s next, and honestly, it’s tough not to feel a little helpless. Are we due for relief anytime soon? The uncertainty is killing us traders. Buckle up, because this week looks just as bumpy.

US Tariff Shock Hits Indian Markets Hard

So, what’s really tanking our markets this week? The sudden US tariff bombshell, of course! Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking nailed it when he said, “The dominant driver of the week’s decline was the sudden escalation in US tariffs.” If you’re watching your stocks like a hawk (aren’t we all?), you know every little update on tariff moves or India’s diplomatic response could make or break your day. Export-heavy sectors, especially pharma and IT firms with big US ties, got hit the hardest—foreign investors just couldn’t wait to sell. Feeling the pressure? You’re not alone. The whole market’s on edge, waiting to see what happens next in this trade drama.

Inflation Data And RBI Stance Keep Traders On Edge

Just when you think the market might catch a break, here comes inflation data and the RBI’s stance to keep everyone biting their nails. Traders are anxiously waiting for July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) numbers, hoping for some clarity in this fog of uncertainty. But the Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to keep the policy repo rate steady at 5.50% with a neutral stance didn’t exactly spark joy or confidence. Instead, it left the markets dragging their feet, stuck at a three-month low.

As Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The Indian equity market exhibited downward movement, closing at a three-month low amid growing concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports.”

Looks like the inflation report and RBI’s “neutral” play only added fuel to the fire for frustrated traders.

Earnings And Domestic Themes: What Should Traders Watch?

Alright, traders, the earnings season may be wrapping up, but don’t pack your bags just yet!

Big names like Ashok Leyland, ONGC, IOC, Hindalco Industries, and BPCL are still dropping their results, and these can shake things up with some stock-specific fireworks. But with the global storm of uncertainty swirling, it’s not time to go all-in. Siddhartha Khemka from Motilal Oswal hits the nail on the head: “Overall, we expect equities to remain in consolidation mode until there is clarity on the tariff front.” Translation? Keep your cool and don’t get greedy. Domestic themes might be the safe harbor right now, so focus there. And a word to the wise: “Traders are advised to keep positions light.” Yep, in these choppy markets, less is more. So, buckle up, stay sharp, and don’t let the volatility catch you off guard.

(With Inputs From ANI)

