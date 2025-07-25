Home > Business > Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Day 2: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In?

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a well-known company in the business of Hotels,  has opened its IPO on July 24, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will end on July 28, 2025 with the allotment date given July 28, 2025.

Ankur Mishra
July 25, 2025

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a well-known company in the business of Hotels,  has opened its IPO on July 24, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will end on July 28, 2025 with the allotment date given July 29, 2025. 

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 1.19 times. 

The company is a well-known player in the business of Hotels, and has launched a ₹760 crore IPO. 

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:  

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 24, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 28, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 29, 2025
• Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,940
• Maximum Amount: ₹2,00,000
• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares
• Issue Size: ₹760 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.19x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 4.65x
Non-Institutional Investors: 0.97x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.08x

About the Company

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd develop and owns Hotels, majorly in South Indian cities. The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels, across Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and the Gift City of Gujarat (As per the Red Hearing Prospects). Their hotels provide fine dining, restaurants, meeting venues, conferences space, exhibitions centres, lounges, outdoor spaces, and gymnasiums. 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

