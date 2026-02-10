LIVE TV
Home > Business > BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

BSE share price hits a fresh 52-week high after strong Q3 FY26 results, driven by surging profits, higher trading volumes, robust derivatives growth, and sustained investor confidence.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 10:56:13 IST

BSE share price jumps on robust profits, higher trading volumes and strong investor confidence

BSE Ltd has achieved another milestone as its stock price surged once again. Shares of India’s oldest stock exchange touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹3,175 following the announcement of exceptional Q3 FY26 earnings. The stock opened strong at ₹3,094, well above Monday’s closing price of ₹2,985, signalling strong investor confidence from the start of the session. Over the past five years, BSE has emerged as a multibagger stock, delivering stellar returns of 4,674.59% to investors.

The rally in BSE’s share price is driven by multiple factors, including rising trading volumes, robust profitability and increasing participation in the capital markets.

BSE Share Price Jumps to ₹3,175: Q3 FY26 Financial Performance

  • Net Profit:
    BSE reported a consolidated net profit of ₹603 crore, marking a sharp 174% YoY rise from ₹220 crore in Q3 FY25.
    Sequentially, profit increased 12% from ₹538 crore in Q2 FY26.

  • Revenue Growth:
    Revenue for the quarter surged 62% YoY to ₹1,244 crore.

  • Transaction Charges:
    Income from transaction charges climbed to ₹952 crore, compared with ₹511 crore a year earlier and ₹794 crore in the previous quarter.

BSE Share Price at ₹3,175: Corporate Services Drive Growth Despite Minor Dip in Treasury Income

The operational performance of BSE reflected steady revenue growth across its various business segments, delivering results beyond its core performance indicators. Revenue from corporate services rose to ₹156 crore, surpassing ₹150 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹138 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by increased issuer participation in exchange services.

Treasury income from clearing and settlement operations stood at ₹42.9 crore, marking a slight decline from ₹48 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite this marginal dip, the overall financial picture remains positive, as improvements in BSE’s core business segments continue to strengthen earnings stability amid rising market participation.

BSE Share Price: Equity Derivatives Segment Shows Strong Growth In Q3 FY26

Period Average Daily Notional Turnover (Options)
Q3 FY25 ₹105 lakh crore
Q2 FY26 ₹164 lakh crore
Q3 FY26 ₹210 lakh crore

BSE Share Price Momentum Mirrors Sharp EBITDA and Margin Expansion

BSE’s profitability has reached a new high. Operating EBITDA rose to ₹732 crore, marking a nearly threefold increase from the previous year, while the operating margin stood at a strong 59%. The exchange’s operating leverage highlights its ability to drive performance, despite a slight moderation from Q2 levels.

Experts Bullish on BSE: Structural Strength, Operating Leverage Fuel Long-Term Growth

Experts believe that BSE Ltd has a structural advantage that enables the company to benefit from India’s capital market growth and increasing financial participation by households. Analysts note that the exchange delivered strong Q3 FY26 results due to high operating leverage, which allows faster earnings growth as trading volumes rise.

Despite the impact of short-term market volatility on earnings, experts believe BSE’s regulatory moat, diversified revenue streams, and market leadership will ensure stable performance across market cycles. Brokerages remain positive, citing sustained strength in equity derivatives and improving profitability, and expect the stock to deliver value over the medium to long term.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:56 AM IST
QUICK LINKS