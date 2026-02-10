BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

BSE Ltd has achieved another milestone as its stock price surged once again. Shares of India’s oldest stock exchange touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹3,175 following the announcement of exceptional Q3 FY26 earnings. The stock opened strong at ₹3,094, well above Monday’s closing price of ₹2,985, signalling strong investor confidence from the start of the session. Over the past five years, BSE has emerged as a multibagger stock, delivering stellar returns of 4,674.59% to investors.

The rally in BSE’s share price is driven by multiple factors, including rising trading volumes, robust profitability and increasing participation in the capital markets.