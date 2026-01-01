BSNL Launches Nationwide VoWiFi: Clear Calls Anywhere, Anytime

BSNL Rolls Out Nationwide VoWiFi Service

On New Year’s Day, state-owned telecommunications provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the nationwide rollout of Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling. The advanced service is now available to all BSNL customers across every telecom circle in the country, ensuring seamless and high-quality connectivity even in challenging environments, the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

Seamless Connectivity Even in Weak Signal Areas

VoWiFi enables customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, providing clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signals such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations. The IMS-based service supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Calls are made using the customer’s existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications.

Free, Convenient, and Compatible with Modern Smartphones

The service is particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection is available, including BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services. VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls. Customers only need to enable Wi-Fi Calling in their handset settings, and support for device compatibility is available at BSNL customer service centers or via the helpline 18001503.

Looking Ahead: 5G and Network Upgrades

BSNL is preparing to launch its 5G services, with pilot projects already completed, alongside trials for the upgradation of its 4G networks. The rollout of VoWiFi marks a significant step in BSNL’s network modernization program and its commitment to improving connectivity across India, particularly in underserved areas.

