LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026-27 is set to impact household budgets as changes in taxes and duties decide what gets cheaper or costlier.

BUDGET 2026
BUDGET 2026

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:51:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

BUDGET 2026: Union Budget 2026-27 is being closely watched as it directly impacts household expenses and consumer prices. One of the key highlights of the budget is the list of items that may become cheaper or costlier due to changes in taxes, duties and policy measures.

You Might Be Interested In

Every year, the government adjusts customs and excise duties to support domestic manufacturing, control imports, and boost demand.

When duties are reduced, prices usually come down for consumers. When duties are increased, certain items become costlier.

You Might Be Interested In

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech progresses, clarity will emerge on how these changes affect everyday goods, including essentials and consumer products.

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out her ninth Union Budget in a row. Right away, people started scanning for what’s getting cheaper and what’s going to pinch their wallets.

Here’s a quick rundown of things that just got cheaper:

Good news first: sports equipment will cost less now. The same goes for medicines for diabetes and cancer, which is a big relief for many.

– Cancer drugs 
– Leather products
– Mobile phones and EV batteries
– Microwave ovens
– Seventeen different cancer medicines
– Solar panels

On the flip side, alcohol prices are headed up. So, if you enjoy a drink now and then, you’ll have to shell out a bit more.

About Budget 2026

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26.

The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows the long-standing tradition of outlining the state of the economy before detailing future fiscal plans.

The document provided a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy’s performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction. As the government’s flagship annual report, it reviews key economic developments over the past 12 months.

India’s real GDP growth for 2026-27 is projected in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent, reflecting sustained medium-term growth capacity amid a challenging global environment.

India recorded the lowest inflation rate since the beginning of the CPI series, with April-December 2025 average headline inflation coming in at 1.7 per cent, attributing to general disinflationary trend in food and fuel prices.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026 LIVE: All Eyes On Parliament Budget Session As FM Sitharaman’s Speech Unveils Income Tax And Policy Updates

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026home-hero-pos-6latest business newslatest india news

RELATED News

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Customs Duty Relief On Leather, Synthetic Footwear, Textile Garments; Check Details Inside

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: What Was The Duration Of Finance Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

LATEST NEWS

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Initiative For High-Quality Sports Manufacturing

Union Budget 2026: New Dedicated Freight Links, 20 National Waterways, Big Infra Push Announcements Guided by “Yuvashakti”, Built on “Three Kartvayas”

BUDGET 2026: Misreporting Of Income To Attract A Penalty Equal To 100% Of The Tax Amount, All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected
Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected
Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected
Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

QUICK LINKS