LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced fresh reforms for the textile sector, unveiling the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’ in the Union Budget 2026-27 to strengthen khadi, handloom, and handicraft industries.

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme'; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry (Photo Credits: ANI)
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme'; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:06:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced fresh reforms for the textile sector, unveiling the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’ in the Union Budget 2026-27 to strengthen khadi, handloom, and handicraft industries.

You Might Be Interested In

Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme Announced

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said the new initiative is aimed at revitalising traditional textile sectors and supporting artisans and weavers.

“I propose to set up mega textile parks in challenge mode. I also propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen khadi and handloom,” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

The scheme will focus on global market linkages, branding support, streamlined training and skilling, and improved production quality. It is expected to benefit weavers, village industries, rural youth, and the One District One Product (ODOP) programme.

Five-Pillar Textile Reform Plan

The Finance Minister outlined an integrated programme with 5 key components for the textile sector. The first is the National Fibre Scheme, aimed at achieving self-reliance in natural fibres such as silk, wool, and jute, along with man-made and next-generation industrial fibres.

The second pillar, the Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, will modernise traditional clusters by offering capital support for machinery, technology upgrades, and common testing and certification facilities.

The third component is the National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, designed to consolidate existing schemes and provide targeted assistance to weavers and artisans.

Ninth Budget, Reform Push Continues

Sitharaman created history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, asserting that the “reform express” of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government remains firmly on track.

Highlighting India’s economic performance since 2014, she said the country’s growth story has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, and sustained expansion.

“The reform express is well on its way and will maintain its momentum. Our economic trajectory reflects conscious choices made even during periods of uncertainty and disruption,” she said.

Aatmanirbharta, Growth And Global Challenges

Reiterating Aatmanirbharta as the guiding principle, Sitharaman said the government has strengthened domestic manufacturing, improved energy security, and reduced dependence on critical imports. These measures, she noted, have helped deliver growth of around 7 per cent, while driving poverty reduction and improving living standards.

She added that the government has consistently chosen decisive action, structural reforms, fiscal prudence, and monetary stability, backed by strong public investment.

Referring to global uncertainties, the Finance Minister said India is navigating an external environment marked by strained trade, disrupted supply chains, and rapid technological change. Despite these challenges, she stressed that India will continue moving confidently towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Customs Duty Relief On Leather, Synthetic Footwear, Textile Garments; Check Details Inside

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: What Was The Duration Of Finance Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

LATEST NEWS

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Initiative For High-Quality Sports Manufacturing

Union Budget 2026: New Dedicated Freight Links, 20 National Waterways, Big Infra Push Announcements Guided by “Yuvashakti”, Built on “Three Kartvayas”

BUDGET 2026: Misreporting Of Income To Attract A Penalty Equal To 100% Of The Tax Amount, All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

QUICK LINKS