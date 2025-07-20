Burger Singh Shuts Down ₹47-Crore Funding Rumors—With Witty Replies

Did Burger Singh just raise ₹47.15 crore? Not quite—at least not yet. If you came across the buzz on July 17, you’re not alone. A report from startup news platform Entrackr claimed that Burger Singh had bagged ₹47.15 crore in fresh funding, co-led by Negen Value Fund and Nine Rivers Capital, with Rhodium Trust and 19 others jumping in. But before you imagine the brand lighting cigars with ₹2000 notes, Burger Singh stepped in to set the record straight—with a delicious dose of humour. “Not yet” and “Unfortunately, not true,” the burger chain declared in a public statement. Curious how this all started? According to the company, the confusion came from a misread Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) filing—not a funding confirmation. So, if you were ready to toast their big round, hold that thought. The brand has spoken, and the money isn’t in the bank just yet.

Burger Singh’s MCA Filing Mistaken For Funding News

Burger Singh attributes the confusion to a misreading of an MGT-14 form filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company explained that this form is a regulatory step, signaling intent to offer shares, not confirmation of receipt. “It’s the corporate equivalent of listing your house on 99acres,” they quipped. “It does not mean the house is sold, the money is in the bank, and we’re lighting cigars with ₹2000 notes.” This analogy clarified for readers that the filing does not equate to funds being secured.

Burger Singh Serves Up Witty Analogies

In true Burger Singh style, the company added humour with a cricket analogy: “This is like reporting that India had won the match right before Siraj took guard… Sometimes the ball trickles back and knocks off the bails. And so do your hopes.” The brand also downplayed investor inquiries to CEO Kabir Jeet Singh: “Kabir receives more unknown‑number WhatsApps than a housing society aunty gets forwarded videos during Navratri.” Such playful remarks endeared the brand to readers while making the denial clear.

Burger Singh clarified, “Legally speaking, an MGT‑14 is a pre‑offer document, not a receipt. The investors still have to say yes, transfer the funds, and sign on the dotted line. None of that has happened yet.” They emphasised that any report implying funds are already in hand is “premature—and frankly, misleading.” The message was clear: excitement is valid, but actual funding is noT.

Burger Singh Will Announce When It Matters

Ending on a cheeky note, Burger Singh assured fans: “It’s like reviewing a restaurant based solely on the smell wafting from the kitchen. We’ll announce the fundraiser when it’s real.” This closing line reinforced transparency and readiness to celebrate the actual event when—and if—it happens.

