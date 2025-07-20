Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Let’s get real about palm oil as it’s everywhere, and honestly, it’s kinda sneaky how it’s crept into just about every biscuit, namkeen, and bhujia you have with chai. Cheap, shelf-stable, gives snacks that perfect crunch… sounds dreamy for food companies, right? But here’s the kicker: the stuff’s been linked to a laundry list of cancers. Not even exaggerating.

What’s This Palm Oil Anyway?

Basically, it’s squeezed out from the fruit of the oil palm tree. Looks innocent enough, but once it gets refined (the way it usually does before landing in your chips or cookies), it morphs into this Frankenstein oil. Solid at room temp, which is why it’s perfect for making junk food that lasts months on the shelf. Oh, and it hides under the name “vegetable oil” on labels- real original.

Where’s It Lurking?

Honestly, where isn’t it? Biscuits? Check. Chips? Duh. Cakes, pastries, fried snacks, instant noodles, even soaps and cosmetics. The stuff’s basically the cockroach of the food world. Good luck finding a packaged snack aisle without it.

Why’s It So Problematic?

Here’s where things get dicey. When they superheat palm oil to refine it, it spits out these nasty chemicals—3-MCPD and glycidyl esters. Not trying to go all Breaking Bad here, but these are not things you want marinating in your liver. Europe’s food safety folks and the IARC (the cancer agency people) straight-up say these are possible or probable carcinogens. We’re talking possible links to kidney, liver, testicular, pancreatic, and breast cancer.

What’s the Science Say?

Okay, so it’s not just tinfoil-hat talk. The EFSA (that’s Europe’s big food safety authority) flagged this back in 2016. WHO and FAO also raised eyebrows over 3-MCPD, labeling it a cancer risk. Animal studies? Tumors popping up, especially in kidneys and liver, after chronic exposure. Not exactly the side dish you want with your tea-time snack.

How Did India Get So Obsessed With Palm Oil?

Short version: it’s dirt cheap. Imports shot up in the ‘90s, and now India guzzles over 9 million tonnes a year. Government schemes even pushed for more local palm oil farming. Snack makers love it because it keeps costs down and profits up. But, you know, health? That kinda got lost in the mix.

The Hidden Danger in Your Everyday Snacks

If you’re munching on packaged snacks- especially the stuff marketed to kids, you’re getting a fair dose of these potential carcinogens. And kids? They’re even more at risk, since their smaller bodies can’t handle as much, and let’s be honest, they eat more of this junk than anyone.

Europe? They’ve slapped strict limits on these contaminants. Singapore and Australia at least have guidelines. India… well, FSSAI is still taking baby steps. Most products still don’t warn you, and “vegetable oil” hides the real deal.

Read labels- (yeah, it’s annoying, but do it)- if you see “vegetable oil,” assume it’s palm.

Cut back on processed food- snack less, cook more.

Switch up your oils- sunflower, groundnut, mustard, olive… literally anything but palm.

Palm oil seems harmless- heck, it’s in everything you love. But the science doesn’t lie: eating tons of it, especially the refined crap, could be doing a number on your health. Next time you reach for that shiny packet of biscuits, maybe think twice. Or at least don’t say nobody warned you.

