LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > Health > Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Palm oil, commonly found in biscuits, bhujias, and namkeen, is under scrutiny for its link to five types of cancer. Studies show that refined palm oil, when processed at high temperatures, produces harmful compounds like 3-MCPD and glycidyl esters—both considered carcinogenic.

Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 12:56:12 IST

Let’s get real about palm oil as it’s everywhere, and honestly, it’s kinda sneaky how it’s crept into just about every biscuit, namkeen, and bhujia you have with chai. Cheap, shelf-stable, gives snacks that perfect crunch… sounds dreamy for food companies, right? But here’s the kicker: the stuff’s been linked to a laundry list of cancers. Not even exaggerating.

What’s This Palm Oil Anyway?

Basically, it’s squeezed out from the fruit of the oil palm tree. Looks innocent enough, but once it gets refined (the way it usually does before landing in your chips or cookies), it morphs into this Frankenstein oil. Solid at room temp, which is why it’s perfect for making junk food that lasts months on the shelf. Oh, and it hides under the name “vegetable oil” on labels- real original.

Where’s It Lurking?

Honestly, where isn’t it? Biscuits? Check. Chips? Duh. Cakes, pastries, fried snacks, instant noodles, even soaps and cosmetics. The stuff’s basically the cockroach of the food world. Good luck finding a packaged snack aisle without it.

Why’s It So Problematic?

Here’s where things get dicey. When they superheat palm oil to refine it, it spits out these nasty chemicals—3-MCPD and glycidyl esters. Not trying to go all Breaking Bad here, but these are not things you want marinating in your liver. Europe’s food safety folks and the IARC (the cancer agency people) straight-up say these are possible or probable carcinogens. We’re talking possible links to kidney, liver, testicular, pancreatic, and breast cancer.

What’s the Science Say?

Okay, so it’s not just tinfoil-hat talk. The EFSA (that’s Europe’s big food safety authority) flagged this back in 2016. WHO and FAO also raised eyebrows over 3-MCPD, labeling it a cancer risk. Animal studies? Tumors popping up, especially in kidneys and liver, after chronic exposure. Not exactly the side dish you want with your tea-time snack.

How Did India Get So Obsessed With Palm Oil?

Short version: it’s dirt cheap. Imports shot up in the ‘90s, and now India guzzles over 9 million tonnes a year. Government schemes even pushed for more local palm oil farming. Snack makers love it because it keeps costs down and profits up. But, you know, health? That kinda got lost in the mix.

The Hidden Danger in Your Everyday Snacks

If you’re munching on packaged snacks- especially the stuff marketed to kids, you’re getting a fair dose of these potential carcinogens. And kids? They’re even more at risk, since their smaller bodies can’t handle as much, and let’s be honest, they eat more of this junk than anyone.

Europe? They’ve slapped strict limits on these contaminants. Singapore and Australia at least have guidelines. India… well, FSSAI is still taking baby steps. Most products still don’t warn you, and “vegetable oil” hides the real deal.

Read labels- (yeah, it’s annoying, but do it)- if you see “vegetable oil,” assume it’s palm.
Cut back on processed food- snack less, cook more.
Switch up your oils- sunflower, groundnut, mustard, olive… literally anything but palm.

Palm oil seems harmless- heck, it’s in everything you love. But the science doesn’t lie: eating tons of it, especially the refined crap, could be doing a number on your health. Next time you reach for that shiny packet of biscuits, maybe think twice. Or at least don’t say nobody warned you.

Must Read: Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Four In Florida, Health Officials Confirm

Tags: cancerPalm Oil

More News

R Praggnanandhaa Defeats Magnus Carlsen: Yet Misses Semis
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity
Is Palm Oil Dangerous? The Truth About Saturated Fat And Cancer Risks
Odisha CM Launches ‘Shaktishree’ Initiative to Ensure Safety and Empowerment of Female Students on Campuses
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient
What Is Baby Grok? Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Kid-Friendly AI App After Backlash Over Grok’s ‘Ani’ Avatar
Don 3 Villain: Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner Going To Lock Heads With Ranveer Singh After Vikrant Massey’s Exit?
Shannon Sharpe Net Worth 2025: $50M Lawsuit Puts Super Bowl Champion’s Fortune Under Scrutiny
Himachal Woman Weds Two Brothers In Polyandry Ceremony; Authorities Examine Legality
Results Of UFC 318: Max Holloway Disrupts Dustin Poirier’s Ideal Farewell
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?