Canara Bank Q1 FY26 Shows Strong Growth, Net Profit Up by 21.69% YoY: What’s Driving This Impressive Results?

In the first quarter of Financial Year (FY26), Canara bank reported impressive financial results. It showed a net profit rising by 21.69% YoY. The profits are driven by significant growth in both loans and deposits. The bank’s global business stretched ₹25.64 lakh crore for the period ending 30th June 2025. There is a rise of 10.98% compared to the same Quarter last year.

Important financial highlights comprise of a 12.42% growth in gross advances, which stood at ₹10.96 lakh crore. However, global deposits growth increased to 9.92% contributing ₹14.68 lakh crore. Retail lending appeared to be a standout performer with the portfolio mounting by 33.92%. Due to a significant increase in housing and vehicle loans, it has added up to 13.92% and 22.09%, respectively.

There was an extraordinary development in bank’s provision coverage ratio (PCR) which has reached 93.17%. On the other hand, there was a significant decline in the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to 2.69%, compared to 4.14% in June 2024. It further highlights the bank’s strong asset quality.

Capital adequacy of the bank remained healthy, with a capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 16.52%, and a CET-1 ratio of 12.29%. It further positions the bank well for future growth and stability.

The bank has shown a strong result across various segments and continues to sustain a positive outlook for the rest of FY26. It is driven by its ongoing focus on retail and priority sector lending.

