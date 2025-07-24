Home > Business > Infosys Q1 Profit Soars 8.6%: What’s Driving The Surge In Enterprise AI And Big Deal Wins?

Infosys reported an 8.6% YoY profit increase in Q1 FY26, driven by strong growth in enterprise AI and large deal wins. Revenues hit $4.941 billion, reflecting 3.8% YoY growth. With operating margins at 20.8% and $884 million in free cash flow, the company remains poised for future growth, projecting a 1%-3% revenue increase for FY26.

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting services, has shown a strong growth in Q1 FY26 performance driven by AI-Powered Innovation. The revenue of the company raised at $4.941 billion, showing a 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Operating margins of the company continued to be strong at 20.8%, though free cash flow generation touched $884 million, showing 109.3% of net profit.

Infosys’ large deal wins were largely impressive with a total of $3.8 billion. This surge underscores the company’s strong competitive position, particularly in enterprise AI, as it remains to take advantage on the current digital transformations.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, commented, 
“Our Q1 performance highlights the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and client consolidation efforts. Our large deal wins reflect deep client relationships and our distinct competitive positioning.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025
• Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.8% YoY and by 2.6% QoQ
• Reported revenues at ₹42,279 crores, growth of 7.5% YoY
• Operating margin at 20.8%, decline of 0.3% YoY and decline of 0.2% QoQ
• Basic EPS at ₹16.70, increase of 8.6% YoY
• FCF at ₹7,533 crores, decline of 17.7% YoY; •FCF conversion at 108.8% of net profit

Infosys sustained its solid growth through its Project Maximus strategy despite facing a global volatility in the market. The company focuses on innovations driven by Artificial Intelligence with agility across various operations. 

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, noted the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value with sustained focus on strategic investments.

The revenue guidance of Infosys was revised for this Financial Year (FY26). It has projected 1%-3% growth in constant currency, while maintaining its operating margin between 20%-22%.

The company continues to position itself as a leading player in the digital services. It has shown a strong earnings chart and a solid channel for future growth.

