Infosys Attrition Rate Rises To 14.4% In Q1 FY26, Headcount Up To 3.24 Lakh, What’s Next?

India’s one of the largest IT services companies, Infosys, has reported its financial performance for the Q1 ending June 30, 2025. The company has revealed insights on its overall growth performance, attrition rate, and employee headcount during this period.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported improved financial results for Q1 FY26. The consolidated net profit rose by 8.7% YoY, to ₹6,921 crore compared to ₹6,368 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also saw a 7.53% increase, rising to ₹42,279 crore from ₹39,315 crore in the same quarter last year.

The banking, financial services, and BFSI sector contributed meaningfully to the company’s performance this quarter. The company secured partnerships with Bank of Sydney, Metro Bank, and U.K.-based AIB.

Attrition Rate and Employee Growth

The attrition rate of Infosys saw a rise:

Q1 FY26: 14.4%

Q4 FY25: 14.1%

Q1 FY25: 12.7%

The rise in attrition rate indicates that more employees are leaving the company, with the data reflecting an irregular twelve-month (LTM) basis.

However, the company has continuously increased its workforce by adding 8,456 employees YoY. As of June 30, 2025, the company has a total headcount of 323,788. Infosys noted a net increase of just 210 employees during the quarter, showing steady growth even as the attrition rate increases.

Outlook for the Financial Year (FY26)

The company has revised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 1%-3%. It retained its operating margin forecast at 20%-22% for FY26.

Infosys is demonstrating strong financial stability despite the challenges posed by higher attrition rates.

The company continues to invest in strategic priorities, including Project Maximus, to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value in the coming quarters.

