Tech Layoffs 2025: Microsoft, Intel, Google, Infosys Lead Wave Of Over 100,000 Job Cuts Globally

The global technology sector is facing a harsh year in 2025, with over 100,000 jobs slashed by major companies including Microsoft, Intel, Google, and Infosys. Aggressive cost-cutting, financial pressures, and a growing shift toward artificial intelligence are driving this wave of layoffs.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 13:03:28 IST

Microsoft, Google, Intel, Infosys  Layoffs:  The global technology sector has been hit hard in 2025, with more than 100,000 employees laid off by some biggest companies. 

These agressive job cuts  are being driven by aggressive cost-cutting, and a renewed emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) by the global tech sector.

Leading the lay off wave are tech companies including Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and Google which have announced significant workforce reductions.

Microsoft Cuts 9,100 Jobs

In the latest wave of tech lay offs, Microsoft Corporation is planning to lay off around 9,100 employees, affecting various departments, locations, and seniority levels. This the second major round of layoffs at Microsoft this year, amounting to less than 4% of its global workforce. Earlier in May 2025, Microsoft laid off approximately 6,000 employees.

The company is cutting staff in its gaming arm, including the Xbox division, as well as sales teams. The latest move follows an earlier round of layoffs in May 2025, when Microsoft let go of approximately 6,000 employees, primarily from product development and engineering.

 Intel To Lay Off o 20% of Chip Division Workforce

Chipmaker Intel is also downsizing, with plans to reduce its factory workforce by as much as 20%. The cuts are aimed at addressing financial constraints and achieving affordability goals, according to the company.

“These decisions are tough but necessary to address our financial constraints and affordability goals. We recognize the hardship this causes for everyone involved,” said Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel’s Vice President of Manufacturing, in a message to employees on Saturday.

Google Lays Off Google TV Workforce by 25%

Google in April made its own cuts, laying off around a quarter of the workforce in its Google TV division. According to a report by The Information, cited by 9to5Google, the layoffs followed a 10% reduction in Google TV’s budget.

Although the exact number of job losses was not disclosed, the Google TV team was believed to have around 300 employees prior to the cuts.

Infosys Lays Off Entry-Level Employees

Indian IT services giant Infosys has reportedly terminated 240 entry-level employees after they failed to clear the company’s internal assessments. The layoffs affected System Engineers (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineers (DSE).

This is the second such instance in recent months. In February 2025, Infosys had dismissed over 300 fresh recruits for similar reasons.

