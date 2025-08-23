LIVE TV
Home > Business > CBI Raids On Anil Ambani's Mumbai Home In A Loan Fraud Case

CBI Raids On Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Home In A Loan Fraud Case

CBI searched Anil Ambani's Mumbai residence early Saturday as part of a Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud investigation involving Reliance ADA Group companies. The probe is ongoing with multiple summons issued.

Anul Ambni Summoned By ED
₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 23, 2025 22:43:41 IST

Early Saturday morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited industrialist Anil Ambani’s home in Mumbai to conduct searches related to a huge bank fraud case worth Rs 17,000 crore. The CBI team arrived at Ambani’s residence called Seawind, in Cuffe Parade, around 7 am. About seven to eight officers started searching the place, and Anil Ambani along with his family were at home during the search.

CBI Expands Probe Into Reliance ADA Group Companies

According to a report by PTI, This search is part of the CBI’s ongoing investigation into the bank fraud case connected to companies under the Reliance ADA Group, which Anil Ambani leads. The case involves allegations of a big loan fraud, and the investigation has been getting bigger.

Earlier, on August 4, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which also investigates financial crimes, expanded its probe into the same Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case. The ED had already summoned Anil Ambani for questioning and then called several top executives from his companies to answer questions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation is still going on, and it looks like more actions could follow soon. People are watching closely to see what happens next.

Important Happenings In The Case Of Anil Ambani-Reliance ADA Group Fraud

  • SBI Fraud Examined by CBI – SBI Fraud 2929 Crore

    • CBI had filed a criminal case against Anil Ambani and the Reliance communications Ltd (RCOM).

    • The case involves an accused 2929 crore loan fraud in the State Bank of India (SBI).

    • On 23 August 2025, the CBI raided:

      • The home carried out by Anil Ambianis in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai called as Seawind.

      • Several offices affiliated to Reliance ADA Group.

    • Ambani has since countered all allegations saying he has been singled out.

  • Investigation by ED – 17,000 Crore money laundering case

    • A larger 17,000 crore loan fraud is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this includes:

      • RHFL

      • RCFL and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd

      • Reliance Infrastructure

    • Allegations include:

      • Diversion of loans of big banks.

      • Launder money on use of shell companies.

      • bank Forged, including a 68 crore fake bank guarantee entered in a SECI SECI tender.

      • The Anil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had quid-pro-quo credit card loans with Yes Bank.

  • Summons and Questioning

    • In an August 5, 2025, ED investigation under the PMLA, Anil Ambani was summoned and he appeared to be questioned.

    • Other top-ranking officials of the Reliance ADA Group like the former CFO, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Group MD, Sateesh Seth were also interrogated.

    • Bank officials as well, both in government and privately owned banks will also be questioned by ED as they were part of the approval of loans.

  • Forensic Audit Results by SBI

    • In 2020, a forensic audit commissioned by SBI confirmed that there were serious abuses of funds:

      • To RCOM and affiliated companies it disbursed Rs 31, 580 crore.

      • It spent around 13,667 crore to repay money.

      • Some 12,692 crore moved to related parties.

      • Capital advance allocated was an amount of Rs. 5,525 crore which was subsequently written off.

    • The audit identified false accounting entries, false financial statements and alteration of company records.

(Inputs From PTI…)

Also Read: CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

Tags: Anil Ambani

CBI Raids On Anil Ambani's Mumbai Home In A Loan Fraud Case

CBI Raids On Anil Ambani's Mumbai Home In A Loan Fraud Case

