Celebrating the Commencement of 32 Years of Service: Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. Marks Foundation Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 15: The Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. (PCBL), a trusted pillar of South Gujarat’s financial landscape, celebrated its Foundation Day on November 14, 2025, marking the commencement of its 32nd year of distinguished service. From its inception, the bank has successfully blended the ethos of the cooperative movement with cutting-edge banking technology and has built more than three decades of trust, stability, and an unwavering commitment to the bank’s core philosophy: “Your Bank for You.”

The journey of Prime Cooperative Bank began on November 14, 1994, under the stewardship of the banking veteran the Late Shri Gokul Bakshi, The vision was clear: to create a member-centric financial institution that drives inclusive growth across Gujarat. Right from its inaugural year, the bank set itself apart, consistently maintaining a good audit grade rating—a testament to its robust governance and ethical operations.

The success story of PCBL is inextricably linked to its aggressive embrace of digital transformation, solidifying its identity as a “High-Tech Bank.” While retaining the personal touch of cooperative banking, the institution has pioneered the adoption of paperless services, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, and UPI integration. This focus on modernization has yielded exceptional financial results, positioning PCBL among the state’s top cooperative banks. As of the financial year 2024–25, the bank achieved a historic milestone, reporting a total business mix of more than ₹4,000 crore and maintaining a Net Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio of 0%, signaling pristine asset quality and effective risk management.

With a network of 41 branches & 4 Offsite ATM’s spread across 11 districts and serving a loyal customer base exceeding 4,00,000, PCBL has continually demonstrated its ability to scale while remaining rooted in local community needs.In the preceding years, the bank garnered significant national recognition, including the prestigious SCOBA Pride Award for outstanding financial stability & has till now bagged more than 100 awards in its kitty. Furthermore, it secured top honors at the National Cooperative Banking Summit for excellence in Audit, LOS/LMS, and HR Transformation. These accolades validate PCBL’s legacy of innovation, which also includes the successful completion of seven (7) strategic mergers of sick and weak banks, absorbing their losses, thus relieving deposits of over 75000 small and medium sized depositors. over the years.

As Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. enters its 32nd year, it reaffirms its dedication to inclusive banking and strategic growth. A customer meet was organized on the foundation day where MD Adil Gandhi announced various banking service products like Loan Against Mutual Funds, Wealth management Services, Saving Bank account for Women & the Salaried. He also announced that Prime Bank is the first Cooperative bank in Gujarat & second pan India to get its own UPI Handler. The august gathering was welcomed by Chairman Shri Mahesh Desai who expressed his gratitude towards the customers and staff members for their whole hearted support during this 31 years of successful journey. The celebration on November 14, 2025, serves not just as a look back at the past, but as a renewed pledge to scale greater heights, foster economic empowerment, and continue being the trusted financial partner for the people of Gujarat.