LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 3, 2025 15:47:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

New Delhi [India], November 3:  In an engaging episode of the popular podcast hosted by renowned voice-over artist Vijay Vikram Singh, celebrity dietician Dr Harshmeet Arora was invited as a special guest to share insights into the dietary habits of the film industry and practical weight management strategies for everyday individuals. Dr Arora, famed for her transformative diet plans, discussed the unique challenges and tactics celebrities adopt to achieve their desired physiques for various roles.

During the episode, which aired earlier this week, the conversation delved into the rigorous dietary regimes that stars undertake to lose or gain weight for their roles in films. Dr Arora highlighted that these plans are tailored to meet the specific needs of each actor. “Every celebrity has a different body type and lifestyle,” she explained. “The key is to design a diet plan that fits seamlessly with their schedules while ensuring they remain in peak physical condition.”

Vijay Vikram Singh, who is credited with his captivating voice in India’s Big Boss show, skillfully steered the discussion towards real-life applications for regular listeners. He posed questions regarding how everyday people can apply similar principles without the luxury of personal trainers and nutritionists. Dr Arora emphasised that her company, Healthy Graceful Lifestyle, is dedicated to making healthy living accessible to everyone, not just the elite.

“We’ve developed a range of products that simplify healthy eating. Whether it’s meal replacement shakes, snacks, or supplements, we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy a nutritious diet without feeling overwhelmed,” Dr Arora stated.

Listeners were not only educated on the habits of the rich and famous but also inspired to take charge of their own health journeys. Dr Arora shared practical tips for weight loss, encouraging people to focus on balanced nutrition rather than restrictive diets. Throughout the episode, the synergy between Dr Arora’s expertise and Singh’s engaging style kept the audience captivated.

As this insightful discussion continues to resonate with listeners, it highlights the growing trend of health and wellness conversations in the media, making vital information accessible to all. The episode is a must-listen for those interested in taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle, with a sprinkle of celebrity insight for inspiration.

You can catch the full episode of Vijay Vikram Singh’s podcast featuring Dr Harshmeet Arora, available on all leading podcast platforms.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Soulmates: A Desert Dream of Love and Connection

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (04 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Gain Success In Your Work

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

‘Teen bandar Pappu, Tappu, Appu’: Yogi’s Sharp Swipe at Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh Amid Bihar Election 2025

Vreels: Why This Next-Gen App Is Going Viral – Could It Beat TikTok and Instagram?

Numerology Horoscope Today, (03 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Have Close Relationship With A Female Member At Work

BCCI’s Prize Money For Indian Women’s Team Highlights Cricket’s Unequal Pay Reality, How Much Did Men’s Team Get?

20-Year-Old Student Brutally Gang-Raped In Coimbatore, City In Shock As Police Launch Urgent Investigation

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Bengaluru Horror: Techie Throws Chili Powder, Beats Manager to Death With Dumbbell in Office Fight

“On November 14, Parties Of Rahul And Lalu Will Be Completely Wiped Out”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

QUICK LINKS