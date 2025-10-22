LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > Business > China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 12:35:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

By Rene Wagner and Maria Bayarri BERLIN (Reuters) -China overtook the U.S. as Germany's largest trading partner in the first eight months of 2025, regaining the top spot as higher tariffs weighed on German exports to the United States, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed. German imports and exports with China totalled 163.4 billion euros ($190.7 billion) from January to August, while trade with the U.S. amounted to 162.8 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. The U.S. was Germany’s top trading partner in 2024, ending an eight-year streak for China. The shift came as Germany sought to reduce its reliance on China, with Berlin citing political differences and accusing Beijing of unfair practices. Trade dynamics shifted again this year, however, with Donald Trump’s return to the White House and renewed tariffs. US TARIFFS TAKE THEIR TOLL ON GERMAN EXPORTS Tariffs have pushed down German exports to the United States, which fell 7.4% in the first eight months of the year compared with 2024 to 99.6 billion euros. In August, exports to the U.S. fell 23.5% year-on-year, showing that the trend is accelerating. "There is no question that U.S. tariff and trade policy is an important reason for the decline in sales," said Dirk Jandura, president of the BGA foreign trade association. Jandura said that U.S. demand for classic German export goods, such as cars, machinery and chemicals, had fallen. With the ongoing tariff threat and the stronger euro, German exports to the U.S. are unlikely to rebound any time soon, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. CHINESE IMPORTS TO GERMANY SURGE Exports to China fell even more sharply than those to the United States, dropping 13.5% year-on-year to 54.7 billion euros in the first eight months of 2025. By contrast, imports from China rose 8.3% to 108.8 billion euros. "The renewed import boom from China is worrying," said Brzeski. "Particularly as data shows that these imports come at dumping prices." He warned that this not only increased German dependence on China but could add to stress in key industries where China has become a major rival. "In the absence of economic dynamism at home, some in Germany may now be troubled by any shifts on world markets," said Berenberg economist Salomon Fiedler. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Maria Martinez. Editing by Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Major Cities

Is Bank Open Today? Bank Holiday Updates and City-Wise Timings for 22 October 2025

Morning Bid: Inflation will wipe away UK's rate-cut bets

Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China

LATEST NEWS

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky’s Death, Calls For FIDE Action

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner
QUICK LINKS