‘Clean Air Is a Right, Not a Luxury’: ZONAIR3D Unveils India Expansion Plans

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Experience Centres announced in Delhi and Mumbai with open demonstrations for hospitals, institutions and the public

New Delhi [India], December 20: Zonair3D, a European clean-air technology company, officially unveiled its advanced air purification solutions for the Indian market at a press meet held today at India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, against the backdrop of India’s growing air pollution and public health crisis.

The press briefing was attended by leading medical experts including Dr. Roman Dutta, Vice Chairman, MS (Surgery), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr. Mahindra Singh, Senior Consultant – Pain Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Also present was Ashok Arora, Chief R&D, ZONAIR3D India.

During the event, Royden Correa, Chief Executive Officer, ZONAIR3D Projects India Pvt. Ltd. (Z3D India), demonstrated ZONAIR3D’s medical-grade air purification technology and outlined the company’s long-term vision for India.

Experience Centres Announced in Delhi and Mumbai

Addressing the media, Correa announced the launch of ZONAIR3D Experience Centres one in Mayapuri, New Delhi, and another in Mumbai, with plans to establish multiple centres across India.

“These Experience Centres are designed to let people see, feel, and measure the impact of truly clean air,” Correa said. “We are inviting hospitals, institutions, corporates, and consumers especially those dealing with health concerns to experience our technology through free demonstrations.”

He further emphasized that ZONAIR3D is offering open demonstrations to organizations and individuals seeking firsthand exposure to certified clean-air environments.

Medical Experts Highlight Health Risks of Air Pollution

Speaking at the briefing, medical experts highlighted the serious health implications of prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5 and smaller particles, which are strongly linked to chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and heightened risks for children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

The doctors stressed that while pollution source control is critical, effective indoor air purification has become an essential preventive health measure in India’s current environment.

Proven Global Technology with Indian Focus

Founded in 2006, ZONAIR3D develops advanced air purification systems capable of delivering zero-particulate medical-grade air for homes, hospitals, vehicles, and public spaces. The company’s innovation was inspired by the founder’s personal battle with lung disease and later gained global recognition for its “bubble” clean-air technology.

ZONAIR3D has collaborated with humanitarian organizations such as Doctors Without Borders to provide surgical-grade air in conflict zones and counts global luxury brands and elite athletes among its international clients. The technology received the Best European Clean Technology Award in 2021.

The systems feature long-life filters lasting up to four years and are supported by localized after-sales service in India. The company also announced plans to begin manufacturing and R&D operations in India by mid-2026 to address local pollution challenges more effectively.

Clean Air as a Fundamental Right

The press meet concluded with a shared message from speakers and company leadership: clean air is not a luxury, but a fundamental human right.

“Through ZONAIR3D, our goal is to make certified clean air accessible so people can experience the quality of air we all deserve to breathe, we view clean air as preventive healthcare rather than a lifestyle product” Correa added.

When health and life are involved, claims are not enough. Prevention must be measurable, transparent and real

About Zonair3D India

Zonair3D India operates through Zonair Projects India Pvt. Ltd. (Z3D India) and represents the company’s strategic expansion into the Indian market. The India operations focus on introducing certified medical-grade air purification solutions tailored to the country’s severe indoor air quality challenges across healthcare, institutional, commercial, and residential environments.

Zonair3D India is establishing Experience Centres in New Delhi and Mumbai to enable institutions, hospitals, and consumers to experience and evaluate clean-air environments through live demonstrations. The company is also strengthening local service infrastructure and plans to initiate manufacturing and R&D operations in India by mid-2026, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market.

“The company positions clean air as preventive healthcare rather than a lifestyle product.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.