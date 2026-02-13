Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

New Delhi [India], February 13: As India accelerates its clean energy transition, Gurugram based Start-up, “Solar Capital” has announced the launch of its digital solar participation platform that enables individuals and organisations to take part in solar energy generation without owning rooftops or installing on-site infrastructure, with subscriptions starting from as low as Rs 999/-. This move significantly lowers entry barrier for consumers without rooftop access or the ones who simply don’t have the time to maintain the asset for its entire lifecycle. It expands the scope for fractional solar investment in India’s clean energy transition.

India has set ambitious renewable energy targets; however, a significant portion of urban consumers, renters, apartment residents, and small businesses remain unable to adopt rooftop solar due to space constraints, leased premises, or operational complexities. At the same time, many commercial and industrial buildings with suitable rooftops are unable to deploy solar projects due to working capital limitations, balance-sheet constraints, and long payback cycles.

Solar Capital addresses both challenges through a subscription-based, fractional solar investment model that allows users to digitally participate in verified, developer-owned solar projects while enabling host buildings to deploy solar capacity without upfront capital expenditure or financial risk. For many consumers comparing digital solar vs traditional solar, the participation-led approach removes installation, maintenance, and ownership complexities.

Founded by Sameer Mishra and Maharshiraj Chudasama, Solar Capital was conceptualised after hundreds of on-ground interactions across the solar ecosystem. “We met individuals who wanted to support clean energy and save on bills but had no rooftops or the time for maintenance of the system for many years to come. Simultaneously, we saw commercial buildings hesitate to set one up due to capital lock-in,” said Sameer Mishra, Founder, Solar Capital. “We realised that separating solar participation from physical ownership could unlock adoption on both sides.”

Solar Capital was recently awarded the Digital Solar Innovation Award 2026 by a leading business magazine. The recognition underscores the company’s role in expanding access to solar energy through scalable, technology-led participation models and highlights its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy ecosystem.

Through the Solar Capital platform, subscribers can enroll digitally in shared and distributed solar projects operated by established developers. Sameer said, “The platform allows individuals and organisations to participate in solar projects with subscriptions starting from as low as Rs 999/-, making digital solar participation and fractional solar investment accessible to a much wider audience. Commercial buildings act as host locations without investing capital or taking on balance-sheet exposure”.

Subscribers receive monthly Green Credits, redeemable across BBPS-enabled utility payments including electricity, gas, water, mobile, broadband, and other essential services.

Solar Capital is backed by industry experts from the renewable energy, power, and financial services sectors, helping shape a compliance-led structure with predictable offtake models and scalable demand aggregation. This approach improves project bankability for developers while ensuring transparency and simplicity for subscribers.

Early adoption has seen strong interest from urban consumers and small organisations, particularly those without rooftop access. Users have highlighted the ease of onboarding, clarity of the subscription structure, and flexibility of Green Credit utilisation as key benefits.

Looking ahead, Solar Capital plans to expand partnerships with solar developers, commercial property owners, housing communities, and enterprises, while also scaling its participation-led clean energy models aligned with India’s 2047 sustainability goals.

India’s solar transition is evolving from ownership-centric infrastructure to inclusive, digitally enabled participation. Solar Capital aims to play a key role in this shift by making solar accessible to a wider population.

For more information, visit https://solarcapital.in

