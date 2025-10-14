CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,022 Crore Diwali Bonus For 14 Lakh Workers

Before Diwali, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, proposed a “bonus” for 14.82 lakh state employees. Rs 1,022 crore will be spent on this by the state government. According to sources from the UP CM’s office, bonuses of up to Rs 6,908 per employee, depending on 30 days’ emoluments, will be awarded.

On the occasion of Diwali, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also declared an ad hoc incentive for almost six lakh state government workers on Tuesday. According to the Chief Minister, those who work at pay level L-12 or have a grade salary of Rs 4,800 or less will be eligible for the bonus. He declared that a maximum ad hoc bonus of Rs 6774 will be given to each qualified employee. “A Unique Present for State Government Workers on the Occasion of Diwali!” the Chief Minister stated in a post on X. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, our administration, which is committed to good governance, has stated that it will provide an ad hoc bonus for roughly 6 lakh employees.

“Those state government workers who are employed at pay level L-12 or grade pay ₹4800 and below on the wage scales would receive this bonus. The maximum ad hoc incentive for each qualified employee is ₹6774. Employees of the District Council and Panchayat Samiti would also benefit from this decision,” the CM added. In order to make Class-4 employees’ Diwali more joyous, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had already decided to give them an ad hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000. About 16,921 Class-4 employees would receive an ad hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000.

According to the Gujarat CMO release, this includes workers in state cabinet departments, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Whip, Deputy Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip, as well as those in panchayats, colleges affiliated with universities, grant-in-aid schools and colleges, and Class-4 employees in state government boards and corporations, where bonuses are not otherwise offered by the relevant boards or corporations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

