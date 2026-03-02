Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 02: Corium, a high-end Italian furniture brand from House of HTL, unveils its latest sculptural seating collection—an elegant exploration of how contemporary homes are lived in, experienced, and shared. Designed around comfort, fluidity, and modern luxury, the new portfolio reimagines furniture not merely as functional objects, but as immersive experiences—inviting, expressive, and deeply personal.

Created for evolving lifestyles, the collection brings together a refined family of sofas, sectionals, and lounge chairs that combine sculptural beauty with indulgent comfort. Soft curves, generous proportions, and thoughtful detailing define the range, making each piece as visually striking as it is welcoming. At the heart of the collection is a commitment to comfort engineering, where every seat is crafted to invite you to linger a little longer and Live with Pride.

Jerome sets the tone for the collection with its relaxed elegance. Designed for long, unhurried hours of lounging, it combines plush cushioning with a refined, architectural base. Immediate comfort meets enduring support, making Jerome equally suited to everyday family living, entertaining, or moments of quiet repose.

Delizia brings a sense of quiet poetry to the collection, defined by its gently curved form and an integrated marble-topped tray table with concealed storage. Sculptural and tactile, the design blurs the line between furniture and functional art. Its enveloping comfort and carefully balanced proportions allow it to command attention while remaining effortlessly inviting.

With its clean lines and elevated stance, Verso brings a composed, architectural sophistication to the collection. Structured yet welcoming, the design feels light and thoughtfully resolved – ideal for contemporary homes that favour restraint, clarity, and understated luxury.

Salto is an iconic expression of refined craftsmanship, defined by its sculptural presence and exceptional versatility. Its modular composition allows for effortless customisation, adapting seamlessly to the way you choose to live and relax. Powered adjustable backrests enable a fluid transition from sitting to lounging or rest at the touch of a button, while adjustable armrests offer a personalised layer of comfort.

Designed with togetherness in mind, Doris brings art and comfort into a harmonious balance, supported by exceptional ergonomics. Its gently curved configuration eases conversation, inviting shared moments and relaxed gatherings. Warm in presence and deeply supportive, it is created for homes where the living room becomes a true place of connection.

Ciottoli offers flexibility without compromising on presence. This distinctive sectional sofa is defined by its exquisite modular design and expressive form. The interplay of curved and straight seating elements creates a sculptural composition that brings depth, character, and a subtle infusion of colour to contemporary living spaces. Disjointed backrests introduce a striking visual rhythm, setting Ciottoli apart as a statement of modern design—crafted to be both seen and experienced.

Defined by understated simplicity, the Eterno sofa features softly rounded armrests and contrast leather detailing at the base, adding a refined layer of visual interest that elevates the overall design. Balancing elegant aesthetics with generous comfort, Eterno transforms living spaces into a sanctuary of effortless ease.

With its low-slung profile and relaxed silhouette, Mino presents a grounded expression of contemporary luxury. Deep, enveloping cushions create an atmosphere of informality and calm, making it ideal for interiors that value quiet sophistication over overt statement.

Donut adds a note of playful sophistication to the collection. With its soft, rounded form and sculptural presence, it functions as both a lounge chair and a design accent. Perfect for reading corners, bedrooms, or private retreats, it offers a cosy, cocooning comfort in a compact, expressive form.

Completing the collection, Alix offers a timeless armchair silhouette defined by elegance and restraint. Designed for moments of pause, its inviting proportions and composed presence make it a natural addition to studies, bedrooms, or intimate lounge settings.

Together, the collection reflects Corium’s vision of contemporary Italian living—where comfort is generous, design is expressive, and every piece is created to be lived in, not merely admired. A language of living shaped by the proud tradition of Italian Firenze craftsmanship.

