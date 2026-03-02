LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei MKD VYOM iaea Gulf War Updates Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market iran kim jong un Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 2, 2026 18:12:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 02: Corium, a high-end Italian furniture brand from House of HTL, unveils its latest sculptural seating collection—an elegant exploration of how contemporary homes are lived in, experienced, and shared. Designed around comfort, fluidity, and modern luxury, the new portfolio reimagines furniture not merely as functional objects, but as immersive experiences—inviting, expressive, and deeply personal.

Created for evolving lifestyles, the collection brings together a refined family of sofas, sectionals, and lounge chairs that combine sculptural beauty with indulgent comfort. Soft curves, generous proportions, and thoughtful detailing define the range, making each piece as visually striking as it is welcoming. At the heart of the collection is a commitment to comfort engineering, where every seat is crafted to invite you to linger a little longer and Live with Pride.

You Might Be Interested In

Jerome sets the tone for the collection with its relaxed elegance. Designed for long, unhurried hours of lounging, it combines plush cushioning with a refined, architectural base. Immediate comfort meets enduring support, making Jerome equally suited to everyday family living, entertaining, or moments of quiet repose.

Delizia brings a sense of quiet poetry to the collection, defined by its gently curved form and an integrated marble-topped tray table with concealed storage. Sculptural and tactile, the design blurs the line between furniture and functional art. Its enveloping comfort and carefully balanced proportions allow it to command attention while remaining effortlessly inviting.

With its clean lines and elevated stance, Verso brings a composed, architectural sophistication to the collection. Structured yet welcoming, the design feels light and thoughtfully resolved – ideal for contemporary homes that favour restraint, clarity, and understated luxury.

Salto is an iconic expression of refined craftsmanship, defined by its sculptural presence and exceptional versatility. Its modular composition allows for effortless customisation, adapting seamlessly to the way you choose to live and relax. Powered adjustable backrests enable a fluid transition from sitting to lounging or rest at the touch of a button, while adjustable armrests offer a personalised layer of comfort.

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Designed with togetherness in mind, Doris brings art and comfort into a harmonious balance, supported by exceptional ergonomics. Its gently curved configuration eases conversation, inviting shared moments and relaxed gatherings. Warm in presence and deeply supportive, it is created for homes where the living room becomes a true place of connection.

Ciottoli offers flexibility without compromising on presence. This distinctive sectional sofa is defined by its exquisite modular design and expressive form. The interplay of curved and straight seating elements creates a sculptural composition that brings depth, character, and a subtle infusion of colour to contemporary living spaces. Disjointed backrests introduce a striking visual rhythm, setting Ciottoli apart as a statement of modern design—crafted to be both seen and experienced.

Defined by understated simplicity, the Eterno sofa features softly rounded armrests and contrast leather detailing at the base, adding a refined layer of visual interest that elevates the overall design. Balancing elegant aesthetics with generous comfort, Eterno transforms living spaces into a sanctuary of effortless ease.

With its low-slung profile and relaxed silhouette, Mino presents a grounded expression of contemporary luxury. Deep, enveloping cushions create an atmosphere of informality and calm, making it ideal for interiors that value quiet sophistication over overt statement.

Donut adds a note of playful sophistication to the collection. With its soft, rounded form and sculptural presence, it functions as both a lounge chair and a design accent. Perfect for reading corners, bedrooms, or private retreats, it offers a cosy, cocooning comfort in a compact, expressive form.

Completing the collection, Alix offers a timeless armchair silhouette defined by elegance and restraint. Designed for moments of pause, its inviting proportions and composed presence make it a natural addition to studies, bedrooms, or intimate lounge settings.

Together, the collection reflects Corium’s vision of contemporary Italian living—where comfort is generous, design is expressive, and every piece is created to be lived in, not merely admired. A language of living shaped by the proud tradition of Italian Firenze craftsmanship.

Visit: coriumindia.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 6:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

Global Stock Market Crash Ahead: Investors On the Brink! Dalal Street Slumps, Already Bankrupt Pakistan In Even Darker Red, Wall Street Tumbles Amid Iran–US–Israel War Shockwaves

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Investors Lose Over ₹8 Lakh Crore In Minutes — Sensex & Nifty In Red As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

LATEST NEWS

Is Claude Down? Days After Trump’s Ban, Anthropic’s AI Chatbot Faces Outage; Hundreds Of Users Report Issues

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

‘Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’: IDF Warns Hezbollah After Lebanon Strikes As Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes

First Indian Casualty In Middle East Tensions As Drone Boat Strikes ‘MKD VYOM’ Oil Tanker Near Oman- What We Know About The Crew Member Killed?

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner, Her Lover; ‘Forced To Take Viagra, Left Naked’ Allege Police

Sanju Samson To Fail Against England? India Star’s Worrying Record Surfaces Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semis

‘Shimron Hetmyer Was Not Out!’ – Mohammad Amir Stirs ‘cheating’ Debate After India Prove His T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction Wrong

AP EAMCET 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended, Direct Registration Link Active

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to View the ‘Blood Moon’ with the Naked Eye? Check State-Wise Timings and the Correct Way to Watch ‘Chandra Grahan’

How to Make Bhaang for Holi 2026? Traditional Method, Ingredients & Important Safety Tips | Step-by-Step Guide

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes
Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes
Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes
Corium Introduces 2026 Italian Seating Trends to Indian Homes

QUICK LINKS