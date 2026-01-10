LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 10, 2026 15:41:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

You Might Be Interested In

Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., one of India’s leading leisure and lifestyle brands, successfully hosted its Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai, bringing together a large and dynamic marketing force from across the country. The meet served as a strategic platform to review performance, align future growth plans, and energize the organization’s expanding sales and marketing ecosystem.

You Might Be Interested In

The event highlighted Country Club’s strong nationwide presence, expanding franchise network, and renewed focus on growth in the zero-debt era, powered by digital transformation and strategic partnerships. Senior leadership shared insights on the company’s roadmap, new revenue streams, product innovations, and aggressive expansion plans across India and select international markets.

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

A key highlight of the meet was the company’s open call for ambitious, result-oriented professionals to join its fast-growing marketing force. With clearly defined growth paths, performance-linked incentives, and leadership development opportunities, Country Club positioned itself as a preferred career destination for sales and marketing talent seeking stability, scale, and long-term growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said, “Our growth journey has always been powered by people. As we enter the next phase of expansion, we are creating unmatched opportunities for talented, driven professionals to grow with us. Country Club offers not just a job, but a long-term career platform built on performance, trust, and shared success.”

The Mumbai meet reaffirmed Country Club’s commitment to talent development, nationwide expansion, and sustained business growth, setting the tone for the next phase of the company’s journey.

For further details, please visit www.countryclubindia.net or contact Nirav at 9845035959, nirav@countryclubmail.com or Hiram at 9849030540, hiram@countryclubmail.com

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd

When Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. was established in 1989, it was a pioneer in the conception of offering comprehensive leisure, recreation and hospitality membership services in India. Constituted as a fully equipped club, Country Club has now flourished into a provider of member exclusive clubbing hubs, breathtaking holiday destinations, avant-garde fitness centres and star-studded events.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays operates a network of over 100 properties, including owned, managed, and affiliated resorts across India and overseas.” This colossal network encompasses social clubs in urban hotspots, luxurious city-centric hotels, rejuvenating wellness centres, beach-front resorts, serene hilltop vacation homes, wildlife jungle lodges and water amusement parks.

Country Club is a leading lifestyle and leisure club that provides its members with a range of facilities and services. With a focus on health, wellness, and recreation, the club offers a unique experience for its members.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

Mr. Sahil Luthra Invited to Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation for Professional Services Sector

Why Is RBI Cutting US Treasuries? Inside India’s Quiet Shift From Dollars To Gold, India Joins Global Shift

The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India’s Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

19 Minute Viral MMS And Money: How Much Money Does An ‘Explicit Viral’ Generate? Real Earnings on YouTube, Instagram, Porn Sites & OnlyFans

LATEST NEWS

9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Process To Close Next Week; Here’s How To Apply, Direct Link, Important Details

Who Is Judge Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s $10B Funding Freeze, Faces Xenophobic MAGA Backlash

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities
Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities
Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities
Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

QUICK LINKS