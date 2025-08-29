LIVE TV
Home > Business > Current Infraprojects IPO Closes Today! Why Retail & NIIs Are Going All In, Check Status!

Current Infraprojects Limited IPO will close today. The company has launched its IPO for public subscription on, Aug 26, 2025. Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 13:26:18 IST

Current Infraprojects Limited, SME-listed company, has launched its IPO for public subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise capital with the help of a fresh issue of up to 52.25 lakh equity shares with the target priced ₹76 -₹80 per share.

Current Infraprojects Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens At: Aug 26, 2025
•    IPO Closes At: Aug 29, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Up to ₹41.8 crore
•    Price Band: ₹76 – ₹80 
•    Lot Size: 1,600
•    Min. Investment: ₹1,28,000 (Around.)
•    Listing At: BSE SME
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited IPO: Important Dates

•    Allotment Date: Projected Sep 01, 2025
•    Credit of Shares to Demat: Expected by Sep 04, 2025
•    Exp. Listing of IPO: Sep 05, 2025

Current Infraprojects Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 71.84 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:
• Total Subscription: 71.84x
• Retail Investors: 106.30x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 9.97x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 109.66x

Current Infraprojects Limited: Company Overview

Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company. The company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector with proficiency in implementing industrial and civil construction projects, together with roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: Current Infraprojects LimitedipoIPO news

