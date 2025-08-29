Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?

Vikran Engineering Limited’s initial public offer was opened on Aug 26, 2025. The IPO will close tomorrow, Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise around ₹772 crore, together with an integration of a fresh issue along with an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: Aug 29, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building

• Total Issue Size: ₹772 crore

• Fresh Issue: ₹721 crore

• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹51 crore

• Price Band: ₹92 – ₹97

• Lot Size: 148 equity shares

• Min. Retail Investment: around ₹13,616

• Listing At: BSE & NSE

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Important Dates of Vikran Engineering Limited IPO

• Anchor Investor Bidding: Aug 27, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat: Sep 02, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025

Vikran Engineering Limited IPO has been 7.45 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

• Total Subscription: 7.45x

• Retail Investors: 6.71x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.95x

• NIIs Subscription: 17.81x

(Subscription Data Today: Aug 28, 2025 | 11:17 AM)

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC. It provides end to end services, including conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

