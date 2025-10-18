LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the GST 2.0 report card, saying tax benefits from recent rate cuts have reached consumers, boosting festive sales of vehicles, electronics, and daily essentials ahead of Diwali.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the GST 2.0 report card. (Photo: ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the GST 2.0 report card. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 18:20:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘GST 2.0 report card’ on the eve of the blessed Diwali Festival, which she called the Prime Minister’s “Diwali gift to the people of India.” At a joint press conference with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Finance Minister stated that the benefits of recent GST rate reductions had been completely passed on to consumers and that these reductions led to festive sales throughout sectors were at record levels.

“The government monitored 54 daily-use items and found that in every one of them, the tax benefit has reached the end consumer. The Prime Minister’s Diwali gift has been delivered,” Sitharaman said.

The press conference came weeks after the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, which took effect on September 22, the first day of Navratri. The revamp included significant rate reductions on food, daily essentials, and consumer durables like televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Said

  • Tax cuts passed on to consumers: Sitharaman said businesses across sectors have transferred GST benefits to buyers, with some even exceeding expected rate reductions.

  • Consumption drives growth: “The environment after the launch of GST 2.0 is clearly visible in consumption trends. Consumption is one of the key engines for growth,” she said.

  • GST cuts not linked to tariff war: The FM clarified that GST 2.0 reforms were planned over one and a half years and not a response to the ongoing global tariff war.

  • Classification issues resolved: “All classification-related issues that earlier caused confusion and court disputes have been ironed out,” Sitharaman added.

Key Highlights from the GST 2.0 Report Card

  • TV and AC sales soar: Television sales surged 30–35%, while AC sales doubled on the first day of GST cuts.

  • Strong auto sales: Passenger vehicle dispatches reached 3.72 lakh in September, with two-wheeler sales touching 21.6 lakh units.

  • Hero MotoCorp recorded its highest-ever monthly sales; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra reported major festive gains.

  • Electronics boom: Stocks of 85-inch TVs sold out, and the sector saw 20–25% higher sales compared to last Navratri.

  • Deflation in food prices: The FM said GST rate rationalisation has helped bring down food inflation.

  • E-commerce compliance: Piyush Goyal noted that “almost all e-commerce companies have passed on GST cuts and offered additional Navratri discounts.”

  • Manufacturing momentum: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s electronics manufacturing is growing at a double-digit CAGR, with a second semiconductor plant beginning production last week.

  • Exports rise: Smartphone exports from India to the US have now surpassed neighbouring countries, with 20% of one major company’s production happening in India.

India’s Festive Growth Boost

Goyal called GST 2.0 “the biggest reform in post-Independence India,” adding that India’s resilient growth amid global uncertainty even prompted the IMF to revise its growth forecast to 6.6%.

The ministers emphasised that the GST 2.0 rollout has boosted consumer confidence, accelerated festive demand, and strengthened India’s manufacturing and export ecosystem.

“It was launched on the first day of Navratri, and I feel the people of India have received it well,” Sitharaman concluded.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Shopping Alert: Check Out SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB And Axis Card Offers You Can’t Miss

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: diwaligstGST report cardhome-hero-pos-15Nirmala Sitharaman

RELATED News

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Gold and Silver Price in Hyderabad Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Diwali 2025 Shopping Alert: Check Out SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB And Axis Card Offers You Can’t Miss

LATEST NEWS

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Bengaluru Violent Act Caught On Video: Two Men Rob Two Women, Chop Fingers With Machete, Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth 7 Lakh

Ogier crashes out in Central Europe, Rovanpera leads

Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

Bihar Assembly Polls: Do You Know You’re Entitled To A Paid Holiday On Voting Day?

PVL 2025: Calicut Heroes Clinch First win, Outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts 3–0

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside
Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside
Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside
Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside
QUICK LINKS