Diwali Gold Rush: Why Today Could Be Your Best Day To Buy Precious Metal Before Diwali,Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 9, 2025
Diwali vibes are lighting up the markets like never before! With the festival of lights and wedding season just around the corner, gold and silver prices have been on a thrilling ride, making buyers and investors pretty excited. Yesterday, gold smashed all records, surprising even the experts. Just a few days ago, prices were way lower, so this sharp jump hints at even bigger gains ahead.
But here’s the twist: after a strong start, prices dipped a bit by midday thanks to some profit booking. That’s actually good news! According to our analysis, today might be the perfect day to buy gold and save big before the festive rush takes off in full swing.
With global uncertainties pushing more people towards safe-haven metals, the gold sparkle is turning into a full-blown glow. So, are you ready to join this golden party or just watch it shine from the sidelines? Check out the latest MCX rates and jump in before the bell rings!
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,24,650
|₹1,14,260
|Mumbai
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Delhi
|₹1,24,310
|₹1,13,960
|Kolkata
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Bangalore
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Hyderabad
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Kerala
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Pune
|₹1,24,160
|₹1,13,810
|Vadodara
|₹1,24,210
|₹1,13,860
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,24,210
|₹1,13,860
|Noida
|₹1,22,440
|₹1,12,200
|Gurgaon
|₹1,22,440
|₹1,12,200
|Jaipur
|₹1,20,580
|₹1,14,840
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,22,820
|₹1,12,585
Key Insights:
The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (+₹10 for 10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).
(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
