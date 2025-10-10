LIVE TV
Home > Business > Diwali Gold Rush: Why Today Could Be Your Best Day To Buy Precious Metal Before Diwali,Check Rates In Your City

Diwali Gold Rush: Why Today Could Be Your Best Day To Buy Precious Metal Before Diwali,Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged amid Diwali and wedding season excitement. Despite midday profit booking dips, experts suggest today is a prime buying opportunity, with prices expected to rise further by year-end.

Gold And Silver Price today
Gold And Silver Price today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 10, 2025 10:43:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali Gold Rush: Why Today Could Be Your Best Day To Buy Precious Metal Before Diwali,Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 9, 2025 

Diwali vibes are lighting up the markets like never before! With the festival of lights and wedding season just around the corner, gold and silver prices have been on a thrilling ride,  making buyers and investors pretty excited. Yesterday, gold smashed all records, surprising even the experts. Just a few days ago, prices were way lower, so this sharp jump hints at even bigger gains ahead.

But here’s the twist: after a strong start, prices dipped a bit by midday thanks to some profit booking. That’s actually good news! According to our analysis, today might be the perfect day to buy gold and save big before the festive rush takes off in full swing.

With global uncertainties pushing more people towards safe-haven metals, the gold sparkle is turning into a full-blown glow. So, are you ready to join this golden party or just watch it shine from the sidelines? Check out the latest MCX rates and jump in before the bell rings!

As of Octoer 10, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has experienced volatile gold prices recently. December gold futures fell by as much as 0.37% on October 9, 2025, to ₹1,22,749 per 10 grams, after hitting record highs.

Currently, prices have started slightly lower at ₹1,21,032. Experts expect gold to increase further to ₹1,25,000 to ₹1,28,000 by year-end. This is attributed to the predicted interest rate cuts by the US, central bank purchases, and high demand for safe-haven assets amid the US government shutdown and geopolitical conflicts. Support levels stand at around ₹1,19,100 and ₹1,17,700.

As of Octoer 10, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX

On the MCX, silver prices declined to ₹1,48,467 per kilogram on October 9, 2025, down ₹1,388 or 0.93 percent from the previous close of ₹1,49,855. This decline is likely due to profit booking following recent gains.

Spot silver was at a low price of ₹90,951 per kilogram. Silver has recently been in demand due to a weak US dollar and strong global demand, causing prices to rise.

Analysts advise caution, as prices are highly volatile, especially around the resistance levels of ₹1,47,000 to ₹1,50,000. Long-term investors are recommended to stay invested and consider SIPs during price dips.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold price in Chennai

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,24,650

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,14,260

  • Gold price in Mumbai

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,24,160

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,13,810

  • Gold price in Delhi

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,24,310

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,13,960

  • Gold price in Kolkata

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,24,160

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,13,810

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
Chennai ₹1,24,650 ₹1,14,260
Mumbai ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Delhi ₹1,24,310 ₹1,13,960
Kolkata ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Bangalore ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Hyderabad ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Kerala ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Pune ₹1,24,160 ₹1,13,810
Vadodara ₹1,24,210 ₹1,13,860
Ahmedabad ₹1,24,210 ₹1,13,860
Noida ₹1,22,440 ₹1,12,200
Gurgaon ₹1,22,440 ₹1,12,200
Jaipur ₹1,20,580 ₹1,14,840
Ghaziabad ₹1,22,820 ₹1,12,585

Key Insights:

  • The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (+₹10 for 10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Rate Today (₹ per Kg)
Chennai ₹1,71,000
Hyderabad ₹1,71,000
Kerala ₹1,71,000
Gurgaon ₹1,71,000
Delhi ₹1,61,000
Mumbai ₹1,61,000
Kolkata ₹1,61,000
Bangalore ₹1,61,000
Pune ₹1,54,748 (Bar Silver)
Vadodara ₹1,50,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,61,000
Meerut ₹1,61,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 10:43 AM IST
