Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets likely open muted amid weak global cues. Key earnings from TCS, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and 5Paisa dominate. NTPC, Afcons, and TechEra also in focus amid bulk deals and listings.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 10, 2025 09:00:58 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

Stocks to Watch Today – Friday, October 10, 2025

Good morning Reader!

Here is an update,  Indian stock markets are likely to start on a quiet note today. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 11 points at 25,249, indicating a flat to muted opening for Sensex and Nifty. However, by 8:24 AM, GIFT Nifty had picked up, trading at 25,265- up 42 points- showing some early signs of recovery.

In Asia, markets were mostly in the red. China’s CSI 300 was down 1.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.85%, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.63%. South Korea’s Kospi stood out, rising 1.81% after reopening from a holiday.

US markets also ended lower on Thursday. With no fresh economic data due to the holiday shutdown, investors paused and booked some profits ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The S&P 500 fell 0.28%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.08%, and the Dow Jones lost 0.52%.

What are you tracking in the markets today?

IT & Tech Sector

  • TCS (Q2 FY26)

    • Profit up 8.4% YoY to ₹12,904 crore

    • Revenue rose 2.4% to ₹65,799 crore

    • EBIT margin increased to 25.17%

    • $10 billion total contract value

    • Acquired ListEngage (Salesforce Summit partner)

    • Planning 1 GW AI data center in India

  • Tata Elxsi

    • Q2 net profit up 7.2% QoQ to ₹154.8 crore

    • Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ

  • RailTel Corporation

    • Received Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka government for OEM support

  • Intense Technologies

    • Scheduled to announce Q2 results today

Infrastructure & Capital Goods

  • Afcons Infrastructure

    • Q2 profit declined 32.5% YoY to ₹154.8 crore

    • Revenue fell 3.9% YoY

    • Secured ₹576 crore civil works order

  • Rajesh Power Services

    • Signed ₹4,754 crore project agreement with Gujarat government

  • Elecon Engineering, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy

    • Scheduled to announce Q2 results today

Renewables & Power

  • NTPC Green Energy

    • Signed MoU with Gujarat government to develop 10 GW solar and 5 GW wind projects

  • Waaree Renewable Technologies

    • Q2 results announcement scheduled

Auto Sector

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

    • September production up 24.4% YoY to 99,758 units

    • Sales increased 13.9%

    • Exports rose 44% YoY

  • Tata Motors

    • Completed demerger effective October 1, 2025

    • Commercial vehicle unit now under TMLCV

    • Passenger vehicles merged back into parent company

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Natco Pharma

    • Cleared to launch generic version of ‘Risdiplam’ after court ruling

    • Product priced at ₹15,900

Financial Services & Insurance

  • 5Paisa Capital (Q2 FY26)

    • Net profit down 56.7% YoY to ₹9.5 crore

    • Revenue fell 23.4% to ₹77.2 crore

  • ICICI Prudential Life (September Update)

    • New business premium at ₹1,761 crore (down 0.84% MoM)

    • APE up 20.6% YoY to ₹871 crore

    • Retail APE up 25% YoY to ₹739 crore

  • Capri Global Capital

    • Appointed Monu Ratra as CEO

Defence & Aerospace

  • Lloyds Engineering Works

    • Signed MoU with FlyFocus to jointly develop UAVs for surveillance and SIGINT

Real Estate & Construction

  • AGI Infra

    • Stock trades ex-date for split

orporate Announcements & Stock Actions

  • Mainboard Listing

    • WeWork India Management listed today

  • SME Listing

    • NSB BPO Solutions

  • Ex-Dividend Stocks

    • Hexaware Technologies

    • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

    • Sacheta Metals

  • Ex-Bonus Stocks

    • Valiant Communications

    • Harshil Agrotech

    • Narmada Macplast

    • Purity Flexpack

    • Ujaas Energy

  • Ex-Date for Rights Issue

    • Capital Trust

    • Magnus Steel and Infra

  • F&O Ban

    • RBL Bank

Bulk Deals

  • TechEra Engineering

    • Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.1 lakh shares (₹7.72 crore value)

    • Other investors sold over 6.7 lakh shares

  • Tarmat

    • Arton Global acquired 4.7 lakh shares

    • Aegis Investment and Dove Soft exited their positions

  • Dynamatic Technologies

    • Samena Mauritius sold 72,000 shares worth ₹48.96 crore at ₹6,800.65 per share

Q2 Results Scheduled for Today

  • Elecon Engineering

  • Indosolar

  • Waaree Renewable Technologies

  • Yash Highvoltage

  • GK Energy

  • Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom

  • AAA Technologies

  • Affordable Robotic & Automation

  • Evoq Remedies

  • Intense Technologies

  • Oswal Overseas

  • Pro Fin Capital Services

(With Inouts)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:57 AM IST
Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

