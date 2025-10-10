Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

Stocks to Watch Today – Friday, October 10, 2025

Here is an update, Indian stock markets are likely to start on a quiet note today. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 11 points at 25,249, indicating a flat to muted opening for Sensex and Nifty. However, by 8:24 AM, GIFT Nifty had picked up, trading at 25,265- up 42 points- showing some early signs of recovery.

In Asia, markets were mostly in the red. China’s CSI 300 was down 1.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.85%, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.63%. South Korea’s Kospi stood out, rising 1.81% after reopening from a holiday.

US markets also ended lower on Thursday. With no fresh economic data due to the holiday shutdown, investors paused and booked some profits ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The S&P 500 fell 0.28%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.08%, and the Dow Jones lost 0.52%.

IT & Tech Sector

TCS (Q2 FY26) Profit up 8.4% YoY to ₹12,904 crore Revenue rose 2.4% to ₹65,799 crore EBIT margin increased to 25.17% $10 billion total contract value Acquired ListEngage (Salesforce Summit partner) Planning 1 GW AI data center in India

Tata Elxsi Q2 net profit up 7.2% QoQ to ₹154.8 crore Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ

RailTel Corporation Received Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka government for OEM support

Intense Technologies Scheduled to announce Q2 results today



Infrastructure & Capital Goods

Afcons Infrastructure Q2 profit declined 32.5% YoY to ₹154.8 crore Revenue fell 3.9% YoY Secured ₹576 crore civil works order

Rajesh Power Services Signed ₹4,754 crore project agreement with Gujarat government

Elecon Engineering, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy Scheduled to announce Q2 results today



Renewables & Power

NTPC Green Energy Signed MoU with Gujarat government to develop 10 GW solar and 5 GW wind projects

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 results announcement scheduled



Auto Sector

Mahindra & Mahindra September production up 24.4% YoY to 99,758 units Sales increased 13.9% Exports rose 44% YoY

Tata Motors Completed demerger effective October 1, 2025 Commercial vehicle unit now under TMLCV Passenger vehicles merged back into parent company



Pharma & Healthcare

Natco Pharma Cleared to launch generic version of ‘Risdiplam’ after court ruling Product priced at ₹15,900



Financial Services & Insurance

5Paisa Capital (Q2 FY26) Net profit down 56.7% YoY to ₹9.5 crore Revenue fell 23.4% to ₹77.2 crore

ICICI Prudential Life (September Update) New business premium at ₹1,761 crore (down 0.84% MoM) APE up 20.6% YoY to ₹871 crore Retail APE up 25% YoY to ₹739 crore

Capri Global Capital Appointed Monu Ratra as CEO



Defence & Aerospace

Lloyds Engineering Works Signed MoU with FlyFocus to jointly develop UAVs for surveillance and SIGINT



Real Estate & Construction

AGI Infra Stock trades ex-date for split



orporate Announcements & Stock Actions

Mainboard Listing WeWork India Management listed today

SME Listing NSB BPO Solutions

Ex-Dividend Stocks Hexaware Technologies Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Sacheta Metals

Ex-Bonus Stocks Valiant Communications Harshil Agrotech Narmada Macplast Purity Flexpack Ujaas Energy

Ex-Date for Rights Issue Capital Trust Magnus Steel and Infra

F&O Ban RBL Bank



Bulk Deals

TechEra Engineering Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.1 lakh shares (₹7.72 crore value) Other investors sold over 6.7 lakh shares

Tarmat Arton Global acquired 4.7 lakh shares Aegis Investment and Dove Soft exited their positions

Dynamatic Technologies Samena Mauritius sold 72,000 shares worth ₹48.96 crore at ₹6,800.65 per share



Q2 Results Scheduled for Today

Elecon Engineering

Indosolar

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Yash Highvoltage

GK Energy

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom

AAA Technologies

Affordable Robotic & Automation

Evoq Remedies

Intense Technologies

Oswal Overseas

Pro Fin Capital Services

