Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

Stocks to Watch Today – Friday, October 10, 2025
Good morning Reader!
Here is an update, Indian stock markets are likely to start on a quiet note today. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 11 points at 25,249, indicating a flat to muted opening for Sensex and Nifty. However, by 8:24 AM, GIFT Nifty had picked up, trading at 25,265- up 42 points- showing some early signs of recovery.
In Asia, markets were mostly in the red. China’s CSI 300 was down 1.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.85%, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.63%. South Korea’s Kospi stood out, rising 1.81% after reopening from a holiday.
US markets also ended lower on Thursday. With no fresh economic data due to the holiday shutdown, investors paused and booked some profits ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The S&P 500 fell 0.28%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.08%, and the Dow Jones lost 0.52%.
What are you tracking in the markets today?
IT & Tech Sector
-
TCS (Q2 FY26)
-
Profit up 8.4% YoY to ₹12,904 crore
-
Revenue rose 2.4% to ₹65,799 crore
-
EBIT margin increased to 25.17%
-
$10 billion total contract value
-
Acquired ListEngage (Salesforce Summit partner)
-
Planning 1 GW AI data center in India
-
-
Tata Elxsi
-
Q2 net profit up 7.2% QoQ to ₹154.8 crore
-
Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ
-
-
RailTel Corporation
-
Received Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka government for OEM support
-
-
Intense Technologies
-
Scheduled to announce Q2 results today
-
Infrastructure & Capital Goods
-
Afcons Infrastructure
-
Q2 profit declined 32.5% YoY to ₹154.8 crore
-
Revenue fell 3.9% YoY
-
Secured ₹576 crore civil works order
-
-
Rajesh Power Services
-
Signed ₹4,754 crore project agreement with Gujarat government
-
-
Elecon Engineering, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy
-
Scheduled to announce Q2 results today
-
Renewables & Power
-
NTPC Green Energy
-
Signed MoU with Gujarat government to develop 10 GW solar and 5 GW wind projects
-
-
Waaree Renewable Technologies
-
Q2 results announcement scheduled
-
Auto Sector
-
Mahindra & Mahindra
-
September production up 24.4% YoY to 99,758 units
-
Sales increased 13.9%
-
Exports rose 44% YoY
-
-
Tata Motors
-
Completed demerger effective October 1, 2025
-
Commercial vehicle unit now under TMLCV
-
Passenger vehicles merged back into parent company
-
Pharma & Healthcare
-
Natco Pharma
-
Cleared to launch generic version of ‘Risdiplam’ after court ruling
-
Product priced at ₹15,900
-
Financial Services & Insurance
-
5Paisa Capital (Q2 FY26)
-
Net profit down 56.7% YoY to ₹9.5 crore
-
Revenue fell 23.4% to ₹77.2 crore
-
-
ICICI Prudential Life (September Update)
-
New business premium at ₹1,761 crore (down 0.84% MoM)
-
APE up 20.6% YoY to ₹871 crore
-
Retail APE up 25% YoY to ₹739 crore
-
-
Capri Global Capital
-
Appointed Monu Ratra as CEO
-
Defence & Aerospace
-
Lloyds Engineering Works
-
Signed MoU with FlyFocus to jointly develop UAVs for surveillance and SIGINT
-
Real Estate & Construction
-
AGI Infra
-
Stock trades ex-date for split
-
orporate Announcements & Stock Actions
-
Mainboard Listing
-
WeWork India Management listed today
-
-
SME Listing
-
NSB BPO Solutions
-
-
Ex-Dividend Stocks
-
Hexaware Technologies
-
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
-
Sacheta Metals
-
-
Ex-Bonus Stocks
-
Valiant Communications
-
Harshil Agrotech
-
Narmada Macplast
-
Purity Flexpack
-
Ujaas Energy
-
-
Ex-Date for Rights Issue
-
Capital Trust
-
Magnus Steel and Infra
-
-
F&O Ban
-
RBL Bank
-
Bulk Deals
-
TechEra Engineering
-
Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.1 lakh shares (₹7.72 crore value)
-
Other investors sold over 6.7 lakh shares
-
-
Tarmat
-
Arton Global acquired 4.7 lakh shares
-
Aegis Investment and Dove Soft exited their positions
-
-
Dynamatic Technologies
-
Samena Mauritius sold 72,000 shares worth ₹48.96 crore at ₹6,800.65 per share
-
Q2 Results Scheduled for Today
-
Elecon Engineering
-
Indosolar
-
Waaree Renewable Technologies
-
Yash Highvoltage
-
GK Energy
-
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom
-
AAA Technologies
-
Affordable Robotic & Automation
-
Evoq Remedies
-
Intense Technologies
-
Oswal Overseas
-
Pro Fin Capital Services
(With Inouts)
Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Poised For Flat Open As US Market Drops And Asian Market shows Mixed