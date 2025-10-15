LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 17:51:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

(Reuters) -Dollar Tree on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2026 profit above Wall Street estimates and upheld its annual targets, signaling steady demand for affordable groceries and essentials. Shares of the company soared 7% in premarket trading after it also maintained its current quarter forecast. They have risen about 28% so far this year. With inflation and uncertainty squeezing budgets, more middle- and higher-income consumers have also been turning to discount stores to meet their needs. Ahead of its investor day in New York City on Wednesday, the discount store operator said it now expects earnings for fiscal 2026 to grow by a high-teen percentage. Analysts on average were expecting a 14.04% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG. The reiterated fiscal year 2025 and current-quarter forecast comes a month after Dollar Tree gave a cautious outlook for the third quarter due to rising tariff costs. At the time, CEO Mike Creedon said the impact from tariffs on the company's costs had shifted to later in the year. However, he reiterated that Dollar Tree would mitigate most of the impact by moving sourcing and raising prices. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on dealmaking boost, CFO cites record pipeline

Wall St set for higher open after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally

Bank of America beats profit estimates on dealmaking strength, upgrades NII forecast

Bank of America profit rises on investment banking strength

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

Brazil's Haddad backs partial revival of expired fiscal measure

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife, Know How Murder Plot Was Revealed Six Months After She Died

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

Watch: Wrong Food Order Leads To Shocking Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint, Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets
Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets
Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets
Dollar Tree forecasts upbeat fiscal 2026 earnings; reiterates annual targets
QUICK LINKS