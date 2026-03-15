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Home > Business > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Fuel rates stayed steady for the second straight day in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) maintained existing prices despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 15, 2026 10:44:56 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Fuel rates stayed steady for the second straight day in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) maintained existing prices despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

Meanwhile, crude oil prices in global markets have been witnessing sharp fluctuations over the past few days amid tensions between the United States and several Middle Eastern countries. Despite this volatility, retail fuel prices in India have largely remained stable in recent weeks, offering some relief to consumers.

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City

You Might Be Interested In

Petrol (₹/L)

Diesel (₹/L)

New Delhi

94.72

87.62

Mumbai

104.21

92.15

Kolkata

103.94

90.76

Chennai

100.75

92.34

Ahmedabad

94.49

90.17

Bengaluru

102.92

89.02

Hyderabad

107.46

95.70

Jaipur

104.72

90.21

Lucknow

94.69

87.80

Pune

104.04

90.57

Chandigarh

94.30

82.45

Indore

106.48

91.88

Why Rising Crude Oil Prices Matter for India 

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the country highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil markets. Crude oil is refined into fuels, such as petrol and diesel, meaning any sustained rise in global prices can directly affect India’s fuel costs. 

If international crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, India’s import bill could increase significantly. This may also put pressure on inflation and the broader economy. 

Why Are Gas Prices Increasing Today?

Concerns over fuel prices are increasing as global crude oil prices have surged due to fears of supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to Reuters, there are growing expectations that energy exports from Gulf countries could be affected if the crisis escalates further. Market anxiety has also intensified after Kuwait began shutting down production at some oilfields due to storage limitations. 

Meanwhile, India’s reliance on imported LNG has grown as domestic gas production remains weak while demand from city gas networks, fertilizer plants, and industries continues to rise. 

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in India

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, when the government reduced excise duties to ease inflationary pressure. 

Fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. 

However, the final retail price is influenced by several factors: 

Global crude oil prices

 The rupee-US dollar exchange rate 

Central and state taxes 

Refining and transportation costs

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Soon? 

With global crude oil benchmarks climbing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns are growing among consumers about a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices. 

Energy experts say the situation remains uncertain. If crude prices remain elevated for a long period or supply disruptions worsen, domestic fuel prices in India could eventually face upward pressure. 

For now, however, petrol and diesel rates across major cities continue to remain unchanged.

Also Read: Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War 

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 10:44 AM IST
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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

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