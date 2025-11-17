Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Set To List On November 18: Investors Watch Closely

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: IPO Subscription Timeline

The Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO was open to investors on November 11, 2025, and closed down only two days later, on November 13, 2025. With the blink of an eye, the bidding window was closed, and the market watchers were waiting impatiently to see the official launch of the stock.

Mark your calendars! Their shares will all hit the grand launch into the stock market on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, both on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and in the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Traders and investors are abuzz with the question of whether Emmvee will fly like the sun power it symbolizes, or fly off flat. Anyhow, it will illuminate trading floors and watchlists in India.

Whether you are an experienced investor, a newcomer who is interested in learning, or simply a person who enjoys IPO drama, this launch is one to follow. Solar power is fashionable, after all, and so is Emmvee!

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: Key Details

Category Details IPO Allotment Finalized Friday, November 14, 2025 Total Subscription 97% of 7,74,27,183 shares offered Investor Category Breakdown – QIBs 1.26× subscription – Retail Individual Investors 1.10× subscription – Non-Institutional Investors 30% subscription Utilization of IPO Proceeds – Loan Repayment/Prepayment ₹1,621 crore for Emmvee and subsidiary loans – General Corporate Purposes Remaining funds allocated Total Borrowings (March 2025) ₹1,950 crore

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: Listing and Trends of the Grey Market

The IPO of Emmvee Photovoltaic is all poised to take off in the stock market, and investors are scanning the grey market to see what’s up. The shares are expected to be flat listed according to the GMP (Grey Market Premium) trend. GMP currently stands at 0, indicating that no unofficial premium trading is happening.

The issue price of ₹217 is likely to match the estimated listing price. The premium range in the grey market varies between ₹0 (lowest) and ₹20 (highest). The performance of Emmvee on the first day will be the topic that traders and investors monitor attentively.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: Issue Size and Pricing

Total IPO issue size: ₹2,900 crore Fresh issue: ₹2,144 crore Offer for sale (promoters): ₹756 crore

Price band: ₹206–₹217 per share

Estimated valuation at upper price band: ₹15,000 crore

(With Inputs)

