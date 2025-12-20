LIVE TV
Home > Business > EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 20, 2025 14:29:13 IST

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: EnglishYaari, a platform to help professionals improve their English communication, has raised ₹1 Crore funding at a valuation of ₹10 Crore from a group of HNI investors from Mumbai.

This investment recognises the growth and revenue traction delivered by the EnglishYaari founders and team with minimal funding. It will fuel the startup’s mission to make confident English communication accessible for millions, especially young professionals across India and abroad. EnglishYaari is one of the handful of startups from Bihar to have raised funds outside the state.

A Startup Born in Bihar, Designed for the World

EnglishYaari was founded by three young entrepreneurs from Bihar — Vikas Gupta, Piyush Shekhar, and Sandeep Kumar Singh — engineering graduates from Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology (2019-23), one of Bihar’s leading government engineering colleges. Today, the company operates from Gurugram, India’s leading startup hub, while staying deeply connected to its Bihar roots and mission.

From humble beginnings in the college dormitory, EnglishYaari has grown to serve 100,000+ registered users nationwide and even overseas, and has hit Rs. 5 cr ARR in just under 3 years. The founders are aiming to scale growth to Rs. 50 cr ARR (annual revenue rate) by 2027 by expanding operations, targeting new geographies and introducing AI-based self-learning technologies.

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

Speaking at the occasion, Vikas Kumar, Founder and CEO, said that “spoken English improvement is a massive market opportunity. The global English learning market stands at $26–$28 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $60–$90+ billion by 2030–2033. The Indian market alone is projected to hit $10.87 billion by 2029, growing at ~17.3% CAGR — driven by globalisation, career mobility, and digital-first jobs. EnglishYaari is well-positioned to capture a decent share of this market, given its ease of use, customer focus and low-priced offerings.

“We have built a strong community of English learners with over 75,000+ YouTube subscribers, 32,000+ Instagram followers and 11,000+ followers on LinkedIn” said Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Piyush Shekhar. “This gives us a very high reference source and low cost of acquisition (CAC) and also keeps the community highly engaged with the brand.”

“Our financial growth started with the Bihar Startup Seed Fund, and we saw high month-on-month growth in subscribers, users and revenue since then. In FY’24, we delivered Rs 2.3 cr revenue, up 4x from FY ’23 revenue. This year, we are at Rs. 5 cr ARR and expect to grow nearly 3X in absolute revenue terms,” said Co-founder and CFO, Sandeep Kumar Singh.

Vikas Kumar further shared that EnglishYaari plans to use the funds to expand internationally, launch an AI+live tutoring ecosystem, and grow the team. “We already see about 10% users from countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, US and UK and with focussed efforts we can grow this significantly” he added.

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

EnglishYaari has built a scalable, tutor-first model, with over 75% of its tutors being women who leverage flexible, work-from-home opportunities to earn up to ₹65,000 per month. As demand for personalised English learning continues to grow, the company plans to onboard more than 1,000 English tutors in 2026, strengthening delivery capacity while expanding sustainable income opportunities for educators nationwide.

To explore more insightful learning opportunities and offerings, visit us at https://englishyaari.com/

About EnglishYaari

EnglishYaari is a 1-on-1 live English conversation practice platform designed to help working professionals speak confidently in meetings, presentations, interviews, and client conversations. The platform currently has 100+ active tutors conducting 700+ live sessions daily. Their app has been downloaded 100,000+ times and enjoys a high 4.8/5 rating and 95% learner satisfaction. EnglishYaari is an incubate of CIMP, Patna and has been mentored by noted Bihar startup investor and mentor, Mr Arvind Jha of Mithila Angel Network.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS