Home > Business > Exide Industries Introduces AGMi – A Future-Ready AGM Battery Range for Advanced Passenger Vehicles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 2, 2026 18:02:10 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31: Exide Industries Limited, India’s leading storage battery manufacturer, today announced the launch of Exide AGMi, an advanced Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery range for the Indian aftermarket, designed to meet the growing power demands of modern, high-tech passenger vehicles.

Exide AGMi offers spill-proof AGM-VRLA technology for enhanced safety, higher cranking power, up to 3X cycle life versus conventional batteries, and superior vibration resistance. The range is available across DIN 50, DIN 60, DIN 70, DIN 80 and DIN 95, covering applications from popular to ultra-luxury passenger vehicles. With this launch, Exide Industries Ltd. becomes the only Indian storage battery manufacturer to offer the complete range of AGM batteries.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Khandelwal, Executive Director – Trade at Exide Industries Ltd., said,“With Exide AGMi, we are bringing the advanced AGM technology to the Indian automotive aftermarket. This launch reinforces Exide’s leadership in advanced battery technologies that power next-generation mobilityHe further added, “The India–EU trade deal is expected to spur growth in India’s premium car segment and this launch firmly positions Exide to address the said emerging opportunity”.

As start-stop systems, advanced electronics, and higher electrical loads become standard, AGM is the preferred OE technology for premium and next-generation passenger vehicles. Designed specifically for vehicles originally equipped with OE-fitted AGM batteries, Exide AGMi ensures optimal compatibility with modern vehicle platforms and electrical architectures.

Exide AGMi batteries will be initially available in the aftermarket through select channel partners in the top 10 cities, followed by a phased expansion.

About Exide Industries Limited

For more than seven decades, Exide has been one of India’s most reliable battery brands, enjoying unrivalled reputation and recall. Exide designs, manufactures, markets, and sells the widest range of lead acid storage batteries in the world from 2.5Ah to 20,200Ah capacity, to cover the broadest spectrum of applications. The batteries are manufactured for Automotive, Power, Telecom, Infrastructure projects, UPS systems as well as for Railways, Mining, and Defence sectors. The company enjoys leadership position in India and its exports span more than 60 countries across six continents.

Exide, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (“EESL”), is at an advanced stage of establishing a 12 GWh greenfield lithium‑ion cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The project is planned in two phases of 6 GWh each and will include the production of modules and packs to serve India’s electric mobility sector as well as stationary storage applications. EESL is already engaged in the production, assembly, and sale of lithium‑ion battery modules and packs through its operational facility located in Prantij, Gujarat. For more information on the Company, please log on to www.exideindustries.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 6:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Exide Industries Introduces AGMi – A Future-Ready AGM Battery Range for Advanced Passenger Vehicles

