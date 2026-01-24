LIVE TV
Home > Business > Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet, Championing Ideas, Stories and Dialogue

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 24, 2026 12:26:11 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23: Calcutta now ‘Kolkata’ is known as the “Cultural Capital” of India. From humble informal conversations over evening tea to landmark events such as the Kolkata Book Fair and literary festivals, the city continues to nurture a vibrant culture of discourse, prose, and poetry.

Among this profusion of literary celebrations stands the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, scheduled from January 22 to 27, one of the many living expressions of Kolkata’s enduring love for the written word. This edition is particularly special, as the Kolkata Literary Meet joins hands with Exide Industries Limited, one of the city’s oldest and most respected corporate institutions. The partnership is a tribute to Kolkata’s timeless culture of intellect and expression, reflecting a shared spirit of heritage, creativity, and progress that defines both the city and Exide.

The 14th edition of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet (KALAM) kicks off at the Alipore Museum on January 22. On till January 27, the meet will see acclaimed names like Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kiran Desai, Javed Akhtar, Banu Mushtaq and Viswanathan Anand come together for a series of thought-provoking conversations.

In many ways, Exide reflects an institution shaped by history yet firmly contemporary. Rooted in a city known for its cultural and intellectual depth, it continues to balance legacy with innovation, and tradition with progress. By supporting one of the most respected cultural and intellectual forums, Exide affirms its dedication to enriching the communities they serve.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 12:26 PM IST
