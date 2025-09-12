Explainer | Larry Ellison In, Elon Musk Out: In This Billionaire Race, Is Musk Paying The Political Price Of Distancing US President Donald Trump?

In a surprising twist, Larry Ellison of Oracle briefly overtook Elon Musk to become the world’s richest person, thanks to a spectacular rush in the stock price of Oracle. Ellison’s net worth climbs sharply by a record $89 billion after Oracle’s quarterly earnings report sent shares climbing by nearly 43%, it’s highest in one-day over three decades.

Though the numbers speak for themselves, the timing of Ellison’s growing wealth, and Musk’s momentary slip, raises an interesting question: Is Musk’s seperation from US President Donald Trump and his political storms be playing a part in his wealth instability?

Musk’s Changing Relationship with Trump and Its Potential Impact on Business

Elon Musk’s association with US President Donald Trump has been multifaceted over the years. Musk has publicly disapproved Trump on several occasions, mainly after leaving the Trump administration over issues related to Trump’s policies.

Musk’s choice to distinct himself from the president politically, has likely had its consequences, especially considering how Trump’s impact has extended into Silicon Valley. Musk, one of the most prominent figures in tech, has faced pressure from investors, public, and political figures all around.

While Musk’s wealth still remains challenging, his fortunes have altered, mainly as Tesla’s stock has experienced several ups and downs in after Trump’s second presidency in the oval office. In the meanwhile, Musk’s controversial decisions, such as the acquisition of Twitter (now X) and his ongoing legal battles, may have contributed to a decline in investor confidence in some of his ventures.

Ellison’s Political Alignment: A Strategic Advantage?

Conversely, Larry Ellison’s wealth surge comes at a time when he is closely associated with Trump, frequently joining the events at the White House along with his support to Republican’s causes. Ellison’s political impact, particularly in the tech world, might be playing a critical role in his financial scaling. Trump’s unprecedented support of repositioning high value businesses, particularly in the growing sectors of AI infrastructure and cloud computing has also become a contributing factor.

Ellison’s success comes as Oracle is extremely entrenched in the AI and cloud computing boom, whereas Musk’s emphasis on electric vehicles and space exploration has faced market setbacks. As Oracle places itself as a significant player in the AI race, its support from both tech giants and political elites could be seen as a powerful advantage in securing future deals.

Musk’s more politically ambiguous position, particularly after his distance from Trump, uncertainty surrounding Twitter’s (X’s) direction, might be reflecting in his stock volatility.

The Growing Influence of Politics in Tech Wealth

The tech industry has gradually become a space where political impact and business transactions intersect. Billionaires like Ellison, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have made key investments that also align with political benefits. Musk’s public break with Trump may have left him to some extent, isolated from this network of political power, while Ellison’s constant ties with Trump could be enhancing his prospects.

As the AI boom continues to restructure the global tech landscape, Ellison’s strategic political placement may have given him an edge. The increasing demand for AI infrastructure is set to fuel Oracle’s next level of growth, and Ellison, with his political and business insight, seems well-positioned to capitalize on this market shift.

Is Musk’s Wealth Facing Headwinds?

However, for Elon Musk, the current market trends and data of Tesla and Twitter/X suggests that his wealth may be facing headwinds. Tesla’s stock has dropped by more than 14% this year.

Also, Elon Musk’s controversial choices, such as cutting jobs and optimizing costs, have added to the uncertainties surrounding the company. Furthermore, his role as head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and forming a new political party, which some may view as a disruption, has further fueled concerns among various investors and analysts.

Although, Ellison’s wealth surge echoes Oracle’s financial revival, resolute by long-term strategic investments in AI and cloud technologies, segments that are currently seeing unmatched growth. As Ellison continues to rise, the question remains: Is Musk paying the price for his complicated relationship with Trump, while Ellison is profiting from a strong drive of tech support?

