LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
Home > Business > FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 10, 2026 17:20:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

New Delhi [India], February 10: The Federation for Educational Leaders and Administrators Foundation (FELA), a reputed non-profit organization and a prominent voice in the knowledge and policy ecosystem, has officially announced the launch of its digital news platform, FELA News. Developed in response to the growing demand for credible, inclusive, and well-researched journalism, the platform aims to deliver accurate, insightful, and balanced news across a wide range of sectors for a diverse readership.

Positioned as a multi-category digital news destination, FELA News offers curated and original content across India, World, Education, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Economics, Health, Astrology, Lifestyle, and Automobile. With its extensive editorial coverage, the platform is designed to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of national and global developments through a responsible, research-backed, and knowledge-driven approach. FELA News caters to students, professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and the general public seeking reliable and relevant news updates under one digital umbrella.

You Might Be Interested In

Unlike niche or single-sector platforms, FELA News follows an all-beats editorial philosophy, recognizing that developments across politics, economy, technology, healthcare, sports, culture, and lifestyle are deeply interconnected and collectively shape society. The platform aims to contextualize breaking news, emerging trends, and key developments to help readers better understand their broader impact on governance, business, innovation, and everyday life.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson from FELA said, “FELA News has been launched with the vision of creating a credible, inclusive, and accessible digital news platform that reflects the pulse of the nation and the world. Our focus is on responsible journalism that informs, engages, and empowers readers across sectors, while encouraging informed dialogue and awareness.”

Aligned with FELA’s broader mission of promoting informed discourse and progressive thinking, FELA News embraces technological advancements and modern digital tools to deliver timely, accurate, and reader-focused content. The platform emphasizes transparency, balance, and factual reporting, while also offering analytical stories, expert perspectives, and human-interest narratives across all major beats.

With a strong editorial focus on accuracy, relevance, credibility, and responsible reportingFELA News aspires to emerge as a trusted digital news platform in India and beyond. The launch reinforces FELA’s vision of contributing to a well-informed society where media, policy, innovation, and public awareness work together to support inclusive growth and informed decision-making.

For more information, visit:https://www.felanews.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Goldman Sachs Upgrades India CY26 Forecast: India-US Trade Deal Boosts GDP to 6.9%, CAD Falls, Rupee Strengthens

India Wins ‘Country Of The Year’ At BIOFACH 2026: Showcases Organic Excellence, Heritage Rice, And Sustainable Agriculture

Who is Mrinank Sharma? Indian-Origin AI Safety Expert Who Resigned From Anthropic AI Sounds Alarm on Global Crises – Here’s What His Resignation Letter Said

Bright Outdoor Media Spreads Its Wings into Curated Events: Building the Next Growth Engine!

How Smart Are Gold ETFs As An Investment? Benefits, Risks, And Tips Explained

LATEST NEWS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Out Here’s How To Check

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond
FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond
FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond
FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

QUICK LINKS