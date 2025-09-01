LIVE TV
Financial Changes From September 1, 2025: Things To Know Before They Hit Your Wallet

Financial Changes From September 1, 2025: Things To Know Before They Hit Your Wallet

Significant financial changes effective from today, September 1, 2025, comprise a cut in commercial LPG prices, approaching time limit for high-interest FDs, reviewed SBI Card rules, compulsory silver hallmarking, and re-KYC requirements for Jan Dhan accounts, affecting budgets and investment picks.

Financial Changes From September 1, 2025: Things To Know Before They Hit Your Wallet

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 1, 2025 16:44:18 IST

As September starts, numerous key financial variations have come into effect today that will straight forward effect household budgets, investor choices, and consumer expenditure outlines across India.

1. LPG Price Cut Offers Relief

Oil marketing business companies have dropped their LPG cylinder price of 19-kg commercial cylinders by ₹51.50, active from today. Most of the North India prices stands at ₹1,580, in comparison to ₹1,631.50 in August. This change conveys temporary relief to several businesses like eateries and hotels that rest on on LPG for day-to-day operations. Cost of domestic 14.2 kg cylinders persist, keeping household budgets constant.

2. Fixed Deposit (FD) Schemes Nearing Deadline

Banks are approaching the end of few FD schemes announced earlier in 2025. Indian Bank’s ‘IND SUPER 400 Days’ and ‘IND SUPREME 555 Days’ FDs, offering up to 7.65% interest, will shuts down by September 30, 2025. Likewise, IDBI Bank’s 444, 555, and 700-day FDs, launched by “Utsav” scheme, are also in their ending month.

In the meantime, FD interest rates are projected to trend down across banks ensuing the RBI’s 25 basis point repo rate cut in July 2025, carrying the rate to 6.00%. Numerous public and private sector banks have already cut regular FD rates by 25-50 basis points in reply.

3. SBI Card Rules Revised

Currently, SBI Card users holding Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Cards will no longer get reward points on digital gaming and government linked transactions. Moreover, a 2% penalty will be charged for disastrous auto-debit payments. These changes object to streamline reward practice and decrease risk exposure.

4. Essential Silver Hallmarking

With effect from today, Bureau of Indian Standards hallmarking is compulsory for silver jewellery, echoing the previous policy for gold. Consumers must look for BIS-certified silver to safeguard purity and evade overpricing.

5. Re-KYC Deadline for Jan Dhan Accounts

Public Sector Banks are holding re-KYC sites till September 30, 2025, for Jan Dhan account holders. Worsening to update KYC may outcome in account limitations, affecting access to government subsidies and withdrawals.

Bottom Line: As interest rates become softer and monitoring changes tighten, consumers and investors must act rapidly to protect better returns, avoid penalties, and safeguard compliance with updated banking standards.

