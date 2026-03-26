First Time Ever The Biggest Ensemble Cast In A Soulful Sufi Musical Evening That Marked the Grand Star-Studded Launch of the Music Album “Allah Hoo Allah Hoo” Along With a Heart-Warming Iftari Celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: The city witnessed an enchanting night of music, devotion, and togetherness as a Special Sufi Musical Evening unfolded in all its cultural glory, accompanied by the grand, star-studded launch of the song “Allah Hoo Allah Hoo” and a warm, inclusive Iftari party. The evening brought together artists, guests, and music lovers for a soulful celebration that blended melody, spirituality, and festive camaraderie.

The music album is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra and directed by Azhan 5 Star, with the visual aesthetic beautifully captured through the lens of Tanvi Taufu. The musical essence of the song was elevated by the compositions of Shubhdeep Singh, while celebrated voices Danish Farooq and Dawar Farooq mesmerized with their powerful and heartfelt Sufi renditions.

The song features an ensemble cast including- *Shadab5star, Azhan5star, Arhan Ansari, Adnaan Shaikh, Sahdab Patel, Saddu Patel, Samir Khan, Safee Patel, Firdos Khan, Bushra Khan, Mazhar Khan, Arshi Malik, Shalini , Prithvi Raj Mishra, Shifu Maom, Aasheer Falak*

The evening also saw the presence of Zayed Khan, Ishaq Khan, Amar Furniturewala, Amir Siddiqui, Saddu, Husnain Khan, Jahnavi Killekar, Aditi Shetty, Kriti Choudhary, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Khanzadi & Many More.

Guests were welcomed into an atmosphere adorned with traditional décor, warm lighting, and an ambience that echoed the purity of Sufi music. The highlight of the event was the official launch of the much-awaited music album “Allah Hoo Allah Hoo” which received an overwhelming response from attendees. The Iftari party witnessed people from diverse communities coming together, embodying the spirit of unity and celebration.

Kamal Kishor Mishra, the Producer of the song said_“This evening was a celebration of music and spiritual togetherness. Launching ‘Allah Hoo Allah Hoo’ in the presence of such wonderful artistes and well-wishers made the moment truly special. I am grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make this night unforgettable”_

*Azhan 5 Star, the Director of the Song added* _“Directing this project has been a deeply fulfilling experience. The song ‘Allah Hoo Allah Hoo’ carries an emotion that resonates with every heart, and witnessing its grand launch alongside a soulful Sufi evening was truly magical. I thank the entire team and our audience for their love”_

Tanvi Taufu, the maverick behind the camera said _”Capturing the essence of this evening was an honour. The blend of Sufi music, heartfelt performances, and the warmth of the Iftari gathering created visuals that spoke for themselves. I am glad to have contributed to such a beautiful experience”_

Shubhdeep Singh, who has given the Music to the album says_“The composition of ‘Allah Hoo Allah Hoo’ was crafted with a lot of sincerity and spiritual emotion. Seeing the audience embrace it during the launch was overwhelming. Music connects us all, and tonight was a perfect reflection of that bond.”_

Dawar Farooq, the melodious voice behind the album says _“Sufi music comes from the soul, and sharing it on such a meaningful evening was truly memorable. Launching ‘Allah Hoo Allah Hoo’ surrounded by warmth, faith, and togetherness was an honour. I thank everyone for their heartfelt appreciation”

Watch the Music Album Here- https://youtu.be/w-1ws1cKDUg?si=hGcpk79VAdpc2C76