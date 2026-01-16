LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Shark Tank to Style Icon: How Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Palmonas Made Affordable Luxury Gen Z's Favourite

From Shark Tank to Style Icon: How Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Palmonas Made Affordable Luxury Gen Z’s Favourite

Palmonas, a Shraddha Kapoor-backed demi-fine jewellery brand, blends affordable luxury with Gen Z appeal, gaining national buzz after Shark Tank India while scaling rapidly online and offline.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 16, 2026 15:00:46 IST

From Shark Tank to Style Icon: How Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Palmonas Made Affordable Luxury Gen Z’s Favourite

Affordable Luxury With a Gen Z Twist: How Palmonas Is Redefining Everyday Jewellery

Palmonas is a Pune-based demi-fine jewellery brand that shot into the national spotlight after its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4 in early 2025. But long before the cameras rolled, Palmonas was already quietly winning hearts, especially among Gen Z and young millennials, with its promise of stylish jewellery that doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket.

Positioned smartly between disposable fashion jewellery and intimidating fine jewellery, Palmonas offers trendy, everyday designs at accessible prices, making luxury feel wearable, not occasional. Its minimalist yet bold aesthetic, Instagram-friendly designs, and skin-safe materials cater perfectly to a generation that values self-expression, comfort, and affordability. Whether it’s office wear, college fits, or weekend outings, Palmonas speaks the language of modern youth.

With its sharp branding, celebrity backing, and price-conscious strategy, Palmonas isn’t just selling jewellery, it’s redefining how young India wears luxury.

Top Facts About Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Jewellery Brand Palmonas

  • Not Imitation, Not Intimidating: Palmonas plays in the demi-fine space, crafted from 316L surgical-grade stainless steel and sterling silver, finished with 18K gold vermeil and semi-precious stones.

  • Luxury That Survives Real Life: Tarnish-resistant, skin-safe, and built for daily wear, the jewellery is designed for brunches, office days, and late-night plans alike.

  • Priced for the New Generation: With tags ranging from ₹800 to ₹5,500, Palmonas speaks directly to Gen Z and millennials who want style without the splurge.

  • A Brand in Fast-Forward: Launched in 2022, the company claims a striking 200% year-on-year growth.

  • Offline Is the New Flex: Five retail stores opened in just three months, with global shipping already in place.

  • Shark Tank Spark: The brand gained national attention after Shark Tank India Season 4, accelerating its growth story.

  • Serious Money, Serious Plans: Raised ₹55 crore in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures in August 2025.

  • Big Retail Ambitions: Palmonas plans to scale up to 100 physical stores across India.

  • Revenue on the Rise: Expected FY25 revenue stands at ₹35 crore, up from ₹5.38 crore in FY23, proof the shine isn’t fading.

Shark Tank India Moment: Palmonas’ Big Valuation, Bigger Questions, Controversy

Palmonas entered Shark Tank India Season 4 amid controversy, boldly pitching for ₹1.26 crore in exchange for 1% equity and projecting a confident valuation of ₹126 crore. Founders Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari held their ground during intense and often tough questioning, eventually sealing a joint deal with Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal. While the valuation remained unchanged, reports continue to differ on whether a royalty clause was part of the final agreement.

Adding to the intrigue was Shraddha Kapoor’s absence from the Tank, despite holding a 21% stake in the brand. The founders joked that pitching simply wasn’t “her expertise.” The episode turned sharper when Kunal Bahl and Vineeta Singh raised concerns over Palmonas’ “lifetime warranty,” revealing that after the first year it offers only 15% store credit. The moment sparked heated debate, proving that on Shark Tank, clarity matters just as much as sparkle.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Tira Takes The Spotlight: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Beauty Hub Brings Global Glam To India, Led By Isha Ambani & Bhakti Modi; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:48 PM IST
