From Shark Tank to Style Icon: How Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Palmonas Made Affordable Luxury Gen Z’s Favourite

Affordable Luxury With a Gen Z Twist: How Palmonas Is Redefining Everyday Jewellery

Palmonas is a Pune-based demi-fine jewellery brand that shot into the national spotlight after its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4 in early 2025. But long before the cameras rolled, Palmonas was already quietly winning hearts, especially among Gen Z and young millennials, with its promise of stylish jewellery that doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket.

Positioned smartly between disposable fashion jewellery and intimidating fine jewellery, Palmonas offers trendy, everyday designs at accessible prices, making luxury feel wearable, not occasional. Its minimalist yet bold aesthetic, Instagram-friendly designs, and skin-safe materials cater perfectly to a generation that values self-expression, comfort, and affordability. Whether it’s office wear, college fits, or weekend outings, Palmonas speaks the language of modern youth.

With its sharp branding, celebrity backing, and price-conscious strategy, Palmonas isn’t just selling jewellery, it’s redefining how young India wears luxury.

Top Facts About Shraddha Kapoor-Backed Jewellery Brand Palmonas