Tira Takes The Spotlight: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Beauty Hub Brings Global Glam To India, Led By Isha Ambani & Bhakti Modi; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Get Ready To Glow: Tira Makes Beauty a Playground!

Tira, the all-in-one beauty platform by Reliance Retail, has made India a beauty hotspot! It features not only global stars but also domestic stars and its own exclusive brands, as everything for skin, hair, and makeup is available in one place. You can either buy online or visit the shops physically. The most recent news? Tira has introduced the fashionable K-beauty brand Hince, which has made your beauty routine even more appealing.

However, it’s not only the products that are an experience; Tira is a complete experience in and of itself! Virtual try-ons, personalized consultations, and interactive sessions make every visit a new adventure. Whether you are a novice or a beauty expert, Tira is your ultimate playground where you can easily discover, have fun, and own the hottest trends!

Power Players Behind Tira: Isha Ambani & Bhakti Modi Lead India's Beauty Revolution The power couple forming the backbone of Tira, Reliance Retail's beauty wonder, are none other than Isha Ambani and Bhakti Modi. The glam game from Isha has made the paradise ready, while Bhakti is the magical CEO who makes everything run smoothly. If you want beauty at your fingertips, you can get it through Tira's omnichannel approach that merges an easy-going online experience with stores that you will love to discover.

Do you want to experiment with private labels like Akind, Nails Our Way, or Tira Tools? No problem! Tira fighting it out with giants like Nykaa and Sephora is not just a matter of India's beauty race, it's taking aim at the limelight. So this is where the latest trends meet tech, and you are the one playing!

Tira App Specialty: Try-Ons and Smart Consultations

Tech-Savvy Beauty: Tira’s app is not merely a shopping aid but rather a personal beauty playground! Would you like to see if a certain lipstick is flattering for your skin tone or what eyeshadow color is the most striking? Virtual try-ons give you the opportunity to visualize the products on your face in real-time before making a purchase.

Beauty consultations that are personalized for you will walk you through the different steps of skincare, makeup, and haircare, giving you the impression that every suggestion is just for you. You can learn the art of applying makeup through interactive tutorials and step-by-step instructions, getting the professional looks at home. Go through the products by swiping, tap for instant demos, and shine with confidence knowing that the tech from Tira is bringing the store experience to your fingertips.

Tira: Your One-Stop Tech-Powered Beauty Adventure

Part of the Reliance Retail Family: Tira enjoys the power of India's retail giant! With Reliance Retail backing it, your favorite beauty products reach every corner effortlessly. Big brand reach, zero stress!

Omnichannel Magic: Scroll, click, or stroll, Tira lets you shop online via the app or website (20M+ downloads!) or in physical stores. Beauty has never been this flexible or fun!

Product Wonderland: From global sensations like the K-beauty brand Hince to Tira's own Akind skincare and beauty tools, every shelf is a playground. Something for beginners, pros, and trend-chasers alike!

Vision That Inspires: Tira isn't just selling beauty, it's breaking barriers. Aspirational yet accessible, trendy yet personal, it aims to be India's most loved beauty destination. Everyone deserves a glow-up!

In-Store Experiences: Physical stores are more than shelves, they're playgrounds with expert beauty advisors, tech tools, and consultations. Each visit is personalized, fun, and a hands-on way to explore new trends!

For Every Beauty Explorer: Beginner or pro, Tira transforms shopping into discovery and delight. Trendy, cool, and interactive, it's your ultimate playground for experimenting, learning, and owning the hottest beauty products!

