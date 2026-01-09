LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Indian Stock Market Bounce Back? Nifty Drops 250+ Points, Sensex Plunges 780; Why Did Dalaal Street Crash On Thursday

Stock Market Updates: Indian markets plunged on Thursday as Nifty and Sensex extended losses amid FII selling, U.S. tariff fears, global volatility, and crude price swings, triggering broad sector sell‑offs and keeping traders wary of near‑term recovery.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 11:35:52 IST

Stock Market Today: Bloodbath On Thursday; Sell-Off Rocks Indian Indices

The Indian share market was under tremendous selling pressure on Thursday, with Nifty 50 dropping below the 26,000 mark to a closing price of 25,876, a fall of 263 points. The decline in Sensex was even more significant, as it went down by 780 points to 84,180, and the Bank Nifty decreased to 59,686. Both mid-cap and small-cap indices suffered heavily, recording declines of nearly 2% each.

And this is only the ninth day of the year 2026! Global chaos has already started to reflect in the markets , the US-Venezuela crisis, fluctuations in crude oil prices, and Trump’s threat of imposing 500% tariffs have made FIIs nervous, resulting in a big fallout in India. Investors and traders are watching the situation closely, hoping that the Indian government will take decisive steps to stabilize the market.

Market bears consider it a tough correction, but market bulls are already optimistic about a rebound. One thing is for sure: 2026 has started wildly, and every move will be watched like a hawk.

Why Did The Stock Market Tumble On Thursday? Here’s What Traders Need To Know

  • FII Selling Spooks the Market: Foreign investors are heavily selling out. Feeling uneasy? You aren’t the only one, the absence of FII support affected all sectors. Watch how DIIs react next!

  • Russia Sanctions Act Creates Global Jitters: High tariffs on Russian crude oil imports? It’s the US which is shaking the market. For India’s oil-dependent companies, it’s a warning sign. Traders, the energy sector is the place to be, volatility is both your ally and enemy!

  • Falling Commodity Prices Spark Sector Sell-Offs: The stocks of metals, mining, and other commodities-related firms are pressed down as prices decrease. Is it time for making opportunistic trades or a cautious pause? That’s your decision as a market participant.

  • Geopolitical Tensions Keep Investors on Edge: From the US-Venezuela skirmish to other global uncertainties, the market is not taking it lightly. Spread your risks, keep track of world news, and be ready to act fast, these events can quickly change the mood.

  • Trump Tariff Threats Keep Traders Guessing: Extra US taxes, courtroom battles, and trade war rumors are raising havoc. Pain in the short term or chance in the long run? Traders, keep a close eye on the trend before diving in.

  • Hot Sectors to Watch: Power, Energy, CPSE, Infrastructure, Metal, Oil & Gas, IT, these are the ones that are hot right now.

Stocks That Took a Hit: Signature Global, Pearl Global, BHEL, MOIL, NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, HPCL, Jindal Steel, SpiceJet, HUDCO, KPR Mills, remember to check your watchlist!

Global Stock Markets Update:

  • UK FTSE 100: Down 0.15%
  • France CAC 40: Down 0.20%
  • Euro Stoxx 50: Down 0.20%
  • Amsterdam AEX: Down 1%
  • Italy FTSE MIB: Down 0.10%
  • Japan Nikkei 225: Down 1.59%
  • Hong Kong Hang Seng: Down 1.17%
  • South Korea KOSPI: Slightly up

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 11:35 AM IST
