LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump Claudia Sheinbaum donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei airspace closure AP Dhillon concert latest world news barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% as DoT freezes ₹87,695 crore AGR dues. Staggered repayment plan eases pressure, while investors watch closely; spectrum liabilities and EBITDA challenges keep caution alive.

Vodafone Idea Share Jumps 9% on DoT AGR Payment Freeze
Vodafone Idea Share Jumps 9% on DoT AGR Payment Freeze

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 9, 2026 10:13:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges 9% as Staggered AGR Repayment Plan Eases Pressure

Early trading saw a 9% increase in Vodafone Idea shares, as traders welcomed the postponement of the AGR payment plan, which has provided the telco with a little respite. Investors are closely watching the company’s every move, believing that this financial relief could possibly improve Vi’s situation, although the issue of large spectrum payments still hangs over like a looming storm.

You Might Be Interested In

Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises As DoT Freezes AGR Dues, Staggered Payment Plan Brings Relief

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has provided Vodafone Idea with substantial relief by deferring its huge AGR liabilities until December 2025. Investors are rather optimistic about this, if only for a while, since the company now has a definitive plan to reduce its debts, even if that means a slow process stock market-wise. The question, however, is whether the telco will succeed or fail in the long run. Here’s the new AGR repayment plan:

  • March 2026-March 2031: Rs 124 crore annually
  • March 2032-March 2035: Rs 100 crore annually
  • March 2036-March 2041: Equal annual installments

Vodafone Idea Share Price: DoT Freezes ₹87,695 Crore AGR Dues, Here’s What The Telecom Giant said

Vodafone Idea is now experiencing a sigh of relief, and the investors are closely watching it. In a stock market notification, the firm mentioned that it would disburse ₹100 crore every year for four years, starting from March 2032 to March 2035.

You Might Be Interested In
(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India,…
First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AGR duesAGR payment scheduleDoT AGR freezeIndian telecom sectorstaggered repayment plantelecom stocksVi investorsVodafone Idea EBITDAVodafone Idea newsVodafone Idea Share Price

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Call It Quits After AP Dhillon Concert Drama? ‘Sky Force’ Actor’s Net Worth Revealed

Meesho Top Executive Megha Agarwal Steps Down After Over 6-Year Stint; Her 2.9 Crore Salary Grabs Attention

Who Is Puja Bangur? Anil Agarwal’s Daughter-In-Law Comes From A Business Family Worth Rs 58,000 Crore; Here’s What She Might Inherit After Husband Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

‘Cham-Chamta Surat ma Dham-Dhamtu’ GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026 Set to Open on January 9th January 2026

LATEST NEWS

Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

Oscars 2025: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ And Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ Join Eligible Films For BEST PICTURE Race

From AI To Brooms: Who Is Mukesh Mandal, The Indian Engineer Now Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month Sweeping Streets In Russia?

Nora’s Barely-Covered Curves: Hot Style That Broke Rules

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Here’s How To Download TGT, PGT, PRT And Non-Teaching Staff Exam Hall Ticket PDF

‘I Don’t Need International Law’: Donald Trump’s Shows Brazen Disregard For Global Rules, Says ‘Nothing Can Stop Me But…’

The Raja Saab Review: Prabhas Shines in a Divisive Fantasy Horror Comedy, ‘Clap Worthy’ Climax

‘Trump Is Going To Kill You’: Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? US Issues Chilling Warning Against Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iran On Brink Of Regime Change? Supreme Leader Khamenei Faces Heat As Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Heads To Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, US President Issues Dire Warning After Protests Turn Deadly

BCCI Reveals Tilak Varma’s Injury Status After Recent T20 Setback for Team India

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan
BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan
BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan
BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

QUICK LINKS