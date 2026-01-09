BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Vodafone Idea is now experiencing a sigh of relief, and the investors are closely watching it. In a stock market notification, the firm mentioned that it would disburse ₹100 crore every year for four years, starting from March 2032 to March 2035.

“The remaining AGR dues have to be paid in equal instalments annually over 6 years, i.e. March 2036 to March 2041,” the company added, laying out a clear path for tackling its long-pending AGR liabilities.

This announcement follows the Cabinet’s decision on December 31 to temporarily freeze Vodafone Idea’s enormous AGR liabilities of ₹87,695 crore, which gave the ailing telecom operator some relief. The state took a step further by endorsing a repayment schedule that ranges from FY32 to FY41, fostering cautious optimism among the investors.

Vodafone Idea also noted, “A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March’ 2036 to March’ 2041 in equal annual installments.”

It’s a slow-and-steady game, Vi’s balance sheet might finally get some relief, but traders will be watching every move closely!

Government Holds 49% Stake In Vodafone Idea; Traders Eye Every Move

Vodafone Idea isn’t just a regular telco but rather a neighbor partly owned by Uncle Sam! The Indian government holds a 49% stake after turning taxes owed into shares in two phases, monitoring Vi’s repayment strategy very closely. Investors are still on their toes, speculating whether this relief will really lift the stock or merely give it a short-lived respite.

Analysts, despite the staggered AGR repayments, still believe that Vi’s EBITDA will be hard-pressed to meet the combined requirements of capex and huge spectrum dues. For traders, it is a combination of hope, caution, and curiosity, every step taken by Vi could trigger a mood change in the market.