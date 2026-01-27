LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 27, 2026 17:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

You Might Be Interested In

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. (BSE: 538216), a leading player engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Knitted Fabrics as well as Knitted Garments, has announced that it has appointed five authorized distributors across key regions of the State of Tamil Nadu as part of its strategic initiative to strengthen its domestic distribution and retail reach.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most significant apparel consumption markets in India, supported by a strong urban and semi-urban customer base, well-developed retail infrastructure, and consistent demand for organized apparel brands. Keeping this in view, the Company has adopted a structured cluster-based distributor appointment model to ensure deeper market penetration, faster availability of products, improved supply chain efficiency, and enhanced service levels for retailers and channel partners.

You Might Be Interested In

Under the first phase of this expansion, the Company has finalized distributor appointments in five major operational clusters, namely Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli. These distributors will cater to key districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Trichy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Theni, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. These regions collectively represent a substantial portion of Tamil Nadu’s apparel retail demand and provide strong potential for brand growth and revenue contribution.

The above-mentioned distributor locations have been marked in colour in the enclosed Tamil Nadu distributor network map, while certain remaining regions are currently under final discussions we are hopeful that we will close that before end of this financial year. The Company is in advanced stages of appointing five additional distributors across the balance regions of the state, including Coimbatore, Salem, Vellore-Ranipet belt, Thanjavur delta region, and Pondicherry along with adjoining districts. Upon completion of this second phase, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited expects to achieve near-complete distributor coverage across the entire State of Tamil Nadu.

The expanded distribution network is expected to significantly enhance brand visibility, improve product availability, accelerate order execution, and support sustainable revenue growth from financial year 2025-26 onwards. This expansion is organic in nature, follows an asset-light business model, and does not involve any material capital expenditure. The Company does not anticipate any adverse financial or operational impact arising from this initiative.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, Managing Director of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited, said:

“We are pleased that the appointment of distributors across key regions of Tamil Nadu marks an important milestone in the Company’s domestic expansion strategy. He stated that Tamil Nadu is a high-potential market with a strong retail ecosystem and consistent demand for organized apparel, and the Company believes that strengthening its on-ground presence through an efficient distributor network will significantly enhance brand reach and service levels. He further added that this phased expansion aligns with the Company’s long-term vision of building a scalable, asset-light distribution model and is expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited is a Tiruppur-based apparel manufacturer and wholesaler with over 25 years of industry experience. The Company has established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality apparel products, combining Indian textile craftsmanship with contemporary global designs.

Under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the Company has evolved from a domestic-focused player into a growing export-driven enterprise. With a clear focus on export markets, product diversification, and operational excellence, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited continues to strengthen its footprint across international markets while contributing to India’s textile export growth story.

Domestically, the company continues to strengthen its wholesale network through hubs in Tiruppur and Surat, enabling efficient service and competitive pricing across India’s major regions. Its recent start of Tamil Nadu distribution network will further enhances to its nationwide reach in same model.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

How Hyperlocal Digital Platforms Can Transform Small Businesses in India

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury Launches English Edition Cure Autism Now (C.A.N.) on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

India’s Renowned Heritage Fragrance House ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS Accelerates Retail Growth in Karol Bagh 

Applications Underway for IIM Indore’s Third Master of Management Studies Batch; Deadline February 10, 2026

Union Budget 2026: SBI Highlights Key Reforms To Boost Savings And Financial Security

LATEST NEWS

China Jumps In On US-Canada Spat, Says ‘Not Against Any Third Party’ Amid Trump’s 100% Tariff Threats On Ottawa

Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant ‘Long Live Jinnah’ During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army’s Fastest ‘Invisible Yet Invincible’ Strike Forces Made For Modern ‘Grey-Zone’ Conflicts

Is The India-EU Trade Deal Bad News For Trump’s ‘America First’ Strategy? Here’s What The New Pact Means For The US

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

QUICK LINKS