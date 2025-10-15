LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is situated over 11,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayas and is of immense religious importance.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 19:07:12 IST

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced plans to build a new ropeway to Kedarnath Dham, aimed at making the pilgrimage safer and more convenient for devotees. He expressed his pride in being associated with the project and sought Lord Mahadev’s blessings for everyone.

In a post on X, Adani said, “The difficult climb to Kedarnath Dham will now become easier. The Adani Group is constructing this ropeway to make the pilgrimage for devotees simpler and safer.”

He added, “It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of this pious endeavor. May Mahadev continue to bestow his grace upon all. Jai Baba Kedarnath!”

Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is situated over 11,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayas and is of immense religious importance.

Meanwhile, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced that the Kedarnath Dham portals will close for the winter season on October 23. The Committee also stated that the Badrinath Dham portals will close for winter on November 25 at 2:56 PM this year.

The date for the ceremonial closure of the Badrinath and the Kedarnath Dhams was decided on Vijayadashami.

A grand religious ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Badrinath temple premises to determine the closure date. During the event, the Dharmadhikari and Vedic scholars finalised the date based on Panchang calculations, in the presence of officials from the BKTC.

The Rawal of Badrinath Dham then formally announced the closure date of the temple.

The ceremonial turban (Pagdi) for Bhandar Seva for the upcoming 2026 pilgrimage season is also presented on the occasion.

As per a press release, on the same day, the schedule for the traditional Panch Pujas, which take place before the closure, will also be finalised. Additionally, the auspicious time (muhurat) for the departure of Shri Uddhav Ji and Shri Kuber Ji to Pandukeshwar, and for the Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s Gaddi and Vishnu’s vehicle, Shri Garud Ji, to proceed to their winter seat at the Narsingh Temple, Jyotirmath, will be decided.

On this occasion, simultaneously, at the Panch Kedar winter seat and the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath (Rudraprayag), the date for closing the second Kedar, Shri Madmaheshwar Ji’s portals, will be decided. Similarly, at Shri Markateshwar Temple, Makkumath (Rudraprayag), the date for the closure of the third Kedar – Shri Tungnath Ji’s portals will also be determined.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 7:07 PM IST
